Ten Hag told he should be sacked at ‘regressing’ Man Utd after ‘unsurprising’ Bournemouth loss

Danny Murphy thinks Manchester United to make “a change” after Erik ten Hag’s side were humiliated 3-0 at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Red Devils had a positive first season under Ten Hag with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, it has been a challenging second season in charge for Ten Hag with Man Utd currently sixth in the Premier League after their heavy defeat at home to the Cherries.

Man Utd also crashed out of the League Cup to Newcastle United and are on the brink of an early exit from the Champions League unless they can beat Bayern Munich next week and hope Galatasaray and Copenhagen draw.

It is one of the worst defeats experienced at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013 and former Liverpool midfielder Murphy thinks it’s probably time for Ten Hag to move on.

“The fact Bournemouth won at Old Trafford and no one is surprised tells you everything you need to know about Manchester United under Erik ten Hag,” Murphy wrote in his column for the Mail on Sunday.

READ MORE: Man Utd to sack Ten Hag this month? It won’t change ‘rotting’ Red Devils. Arsenal are ‘limited’ and more…

“If United want to dine at English football’s top table again, Ten Hag is not the manager to take them there. United just cannot compete with City, Liverpool and Arsenal with the players they have under Ten Hag.

“I don’t see a team that’s progressing after a good first season. I see one that’s regressing and I don’t see how that will change with Ten Hag in charge.”

Murphy added: “I’ve always thought United would give Ten Hag until the end of the season but if they want to get to where they want to be, a change probably needs to happen now and let a new manager work out what he needs to do. It’s a shame because Ten Hag is a likeable guy but you get the sense the United job came a bit too early for him.

“At Ajax, he never had to manage superstars. He never had to deal with the constant magnifying glass of being at one of the biggest clubs in the world. He’s learning on the job and it’s not working. Unless the manager changes, neither will the style.”