Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has commented on reports linking Manchester United with Brentford head coach Thomas Frank.

Erik ten Hag is under huge pressure heading into the summer with Man Utd at risk of missing out on Europe.

The Red Devils currently trail Newcastle United and Chelsea in the race to finish sixth and they face Eddie Howe’s side in a vital game at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Man Utd have reached the FA Cup final, but they fared poorly in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

It is worth noting that a win at Wembley against Manchester City in the final later this month may not be enough for Ten Hag to keep his job as Man Utd are already being linked with several potential replacements.

Frank to Man Utd?

Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel are reportedly among the leading contenders to join Man Utd, but it was claimed earlier this week that Brentford boss Frank is a ‘strong contender’ to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

According to reports in Spain, Frank is now the ‘favourite’ to succeed Ten Hag, with the ‘interest partly based on his pre-existing relationship with United’s co-owners Ineos, especially Sir Dave Brailsford’.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Why oh why don’t Man Utd fans want ‘collegiate’ king of ‘husbandry’ Gareth Southgate?

👉 Man Utd: Ten Hag defends Hojlund over dry spell after Carragher claims he’s ‘got to do things himself’

👉 Petit tells Arsenal to sign ‘dynamite’ outcast from the ‘worst Man Utd side’ he’s ever seen



In response to these reports, Romano has revealed the ‘truth’ about Frank, with the reliable reporter keen to insist “it’s too early” to be “talking about him or anyone else as a candidate for United”.

“We’re hearing more speculation about the Manchester United job, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank the latest name to be linked as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column for Caught Offside.

“Still, as I always repeat about Manchester United – no decision has been made about Ten Hag’s position and we have to wait for that in order to understand what they will do with the new manager. There are many links but nothing will be concrete until they decide on Ten Hag.

“I like Frank and he’s done an impressive job at Brentford, but it’s too early at the moment to be talking about him or anyone else as a candidate for United. Let’s see how Ten Hag ends the season, with two more league matches and the FA Cup final still to come.”

READ NEXT: Ranking Man Utd signings since Fergie: Varane among top dozen, No.1 could leave too…

