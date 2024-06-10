Fabrizio Romano has named two potential alternatives to Erik ten Hag after Manchester United were turned down by Thomas Tuchel.

Ten Hag endured a rough second season at Man Utd as they finished eighth in the Premier League, while they exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely.

Man Utd to sack Ten Hag?

Man Utd‘s season did end on a high, though. They produced one of their best performances of the season to beat Man City 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

This cup win has booked Man Utd a place in the Europa League, but Ten Hag’s future is still in doubt with ex-Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino the current betting favourite to replace him.

Ex-Bayern Munich boss Tuchel has also been mentioned as a possible replacement and it has emerged that the German boss has had a meeting with Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

This meeting seemingly did not go to plan as Romano confirms United are “not expected to reach an agreement” with Tuchel, who had been considering the “favourite candidate in case they parted ways with Ten Hag”.

“There’s been a big update on the Manchester United manager situation as my understanding now is that Thomas Tuchel and Man United are not expected to reach an agreement for the former Bayern Munich manager to become the new manager at Old Trafford,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“I can confirm Christian Falk’s report here that Tuchel had a meeting with Man Utd, they had many contacts and Tuchel was always considered the favourite candidate in case United decided to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

“A decision on Ten Hag has not been made yet, so what’s going on? As I’ve said recently, Man United are having meetings with several agents and representatives of managers to make sure they assess all the options on the market before making a decision on a new manager, or on keeping Ten Hag.

“Tuchel was the favourite of these options because he had direct conversations with Manchester United, and direct contact with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but my understanding now is that Tuchel wants to take a break from football this summer.

“Tuchel doesn’t want to take any job for now, so his decision is to leave the conversations. Tuchel wants to take a break, he had talks with Man United but he’s currently planning to relax and wait for new opportunities in the future, but for sure, Tuchel was the closest to getting the job in case they considered a change.”

Romano has also mentioned Pochettino and ex-Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as potential alternatives for Man Utd as they are “ready” to return to management.

“In terms of other manager updates – Roberto de Zerbi is waiting for an opportunity, he’s really keen on a new chapter in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino also feels ready, let’s see if something moves,” Romano added.

“Despite rumours, Graham Potter was never close to Brighton return, with Fabian Hurzeler expected to become the new manager soon. Stefano Pioli was Napoli’s plan B but the priority has always been Antonio Conte, so he’s now open to other options.”

