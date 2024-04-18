England boss Gareth Southgate reportedly ‘doesn’t appear to be a candidate’ to replace Erik ten Hag despite initially being linked with Manchester United.

Ten Hag is towards the end of his second season as Man Utd boss and he is likely to be replaced ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Southgate is out of the running…

The Dutchman enjoyed a strong debut season at Old Trafford but this campaign has been miserable for Man Utd.

The Red Devils face Championship outfit Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend but they exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely.

In the Premier League, seventh-placed Man Utd are winless in four games and they have produced some dire performances this season. With Newcastle United, West Ham and Chelsea battling for sixth spot, the Red Devils are likely to miss out on Europe ahead of next season.

Man Utd likely need to win the FA Cup to qualify for Europe and this trophy may also be required for Ten Hag to keep his job.

Last month, it was claimed that Southgate was Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘number one choice’ to replace Ten Hag.

Southgate’s long-term future is in doubt as his current England contract is due to expire this year but according to Caught Offside, he is unlikely to replace Ten Hag.

Regarding the candidates ruled out, Caught Offside claim: ‘Sources understand that there has been no contact with Gareth Southgate.

‘Indeed, the current England coach doesn’t now appear to be a candidate for the role.

‘Even Julen Lopetegui, who was contacted a few months ago, is not aligned with what United are looking for, and in recent days Antonio Conte’s candidacy has become less and less likely.’

Motta to Old Trafford

Roberto De Zerbi has also been consistently linked with Man Utd in recent months and while he is ‘highly appreciated at Old Trafford, he is still waiting to meet with Brighton at the end of the season to decide his future’.

It is also noted that a ‘new candidate has emerged’ as ‘contact’ with Thiago Motta ‘continues’.

‘Contact with Thiago Motta continues, with the Bologna coach also being courted by Barcelona in light of Xavi’s uncertain fate. ‘What is certain, however, is that Thiago Motta, to date, hasn’t yet made a decision on his future. Neither with his current club, nor with Juventus nor with any other team that has contacted him, ‘Therefore, everything is still possible and it remains an open race for the Man United hot-seat.’

The 41-year-old has been Bologna’s head coach since 2022 and has caused a stir with his usage of a 2-7-2 formation.

Under him, the Italian outfit have surpassed expectations this season as they are currently fourth in Serie A. According to HITC, he is also being considered by Liverpool.