Erik ten Hag is at risk of being sacked by Manchester United.

According to reports, three factors are increasing Erik ten Hag’s chances of keeping his job at Manchester United heading into next season.

The Dutchman is nearing the end of his second season at Man Utd but there is widespread speculation that he could be sacked before the 2024/25 campaign.

Ten Hag’s debut season at Old Trafford was a success as he helped them win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the Premier League.

This season has been disappointing, though. They exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely, while they sit sixth in the Premier League.

Man Utd have reached the FA Cup final but it has been suggested that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could replace Ten Hag even if they beat Manchester City at Wembley later this month.

Departing Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has emerged as the new favourite to replace Ten Hag but according to ESPN, Ratcliffe and Co’ are ‘planning for next season’ with the Dutchman.

‘Sources have told ESPN that England manager Gareth Southgate is admired throughout United’s new hierarchy, but the 53-year-old has committed himself to England until the end of Euro 2024. United’s first preseason fixture kicks off just 24 hours after the final, so if England go all the way the timing works against Southgate. ‘Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton), Thomas Frank (Brentford) and Gary O’Neil (Wolverhampton Wanderers) are also under consideration, while Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel will be available as unattached managers. But sources have said that the lack of a clear choice might just force Ineos to stick with the man in charge right now, despite his perceived shortcomings.’

‘He is helped…’

The Athletic meanwhile have revealed three factors which are ‘helping’ Ten Hag despite INEOS already proven to be ‘ruthless’.

‘The ruthlessness in the boardroom, however, is juxtaposed with the extensive deliberations over Erik ten Hag’s future as United manager. ‘Ten Hag’s contract is due to expire in the summer of 2025, and an appalling 2023-24 season in the Premier League and Champions League, his second at the club, has left the Dutchman vulnerable to change. ‘But he is helped by INEOS’ view that United’s executive team above him did not provide him with the greatest chance to succeed, as well as a lack of clear alternatives and also the cost of firing him and hiring a replacement. ‘For now, United continue to insist they are planning with Ten Hag in mind for next season. Yet as his previous superiors have discovered, INEOS will not hesitate if it sees sufficient evidence that change is needed.’

