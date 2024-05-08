Man Utd: Report rejects Southgate ‘chosen’ one claim with Tuchel among ‘three candidates’

Erik ten Hag is under immense pressure after the Red Devils' defeat to Crystal Palace.

According to reports, Manchester United are planning to sack Erik ten Hag this summer and they are unlikely to appoint Gareth Southgate.

Ten Hag is nearing the end of his second year at Man Utd but he is expected to be replaced before next season.

His debut campaign at Old Trafford was pretty successful as Man Utd finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils have declined this season as they exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup prematurely. They have reached the FA Cup final but they are eighth in the Premier League following Monday night’s 4-0 loss against Crystal Palace.

Man Utd ‘to sack’ Ten Hag

New Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is currently overseeing a huge overhaul at Old Trafford and he is expected to appoint a new manager.

A report from Football Insider claims Man Utd are ‘to sack’ Ten Hag ‘even if they beat Man City in the FA Cup final later this month’.

‘That leaves Ten Hag’s future in serious doubt, with Football Insider revealing last month outgoing Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is the top contender to replace him. ‘O’Rourke admitted behind-the-scenes issues haven’t helped the Dutchman’s cause, noting how the situation with Jadon Sancho hasn’t worked in the club’s favour following his impressive form on loan at Dortmund. ‘It would now take an unexpected twist for Ten Hag to remain at Man United beyond this season after it’s been largely a year to forget for the club.’

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ten Hag sack may now be inevitable, but where Man Utd go next remains an insoluble puzzle

👉 Man Utd: Ten Hag ‘no longer a candidate’ for job as Euro giants swiftly end ‘talks’ after Palace drubbing

👉 Mason Greenwood: Club chief confident striker ‘will stay’ as Man Utd intention is revealed

Earlier this week, a report from French outlet Foot Mercato claimed England boss Southgate has been ‘chosen’ to replace Ten Hag at Man Utd.

Despite this, a report from i claims Southgate, Zinedine Zidane and Julian Nagelsmann are among their ‘top targets’ but the three managers ‘have serious doubts about taking the chaotic Old Trafford helm’.

Instead, the report claims Thomas Tuchel, Ruben Amorim and Graham Potter are the ‘three candidates’ to replace Ten Hag at Man Utd.

Regarding Tuchel, the report adds: ‘Tuchel is the current leading candidate in the eyes of numerous senior figures at new co-owners Ineos, insiders said, with the German former Chelsea manager reportedly very keen to return to England when he leaves Bayern Munich in the coming weeks.

‘Ten Hag could even go the other way, with the Bavarians understood to be interested in giving the Dutchman another chance.’

More: Manchester United | Erik ten Hag | Thomas Tuchel | Gareth Southgate