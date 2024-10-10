Pundit Graeme Souness believes Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s “mind is made up” about Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who could be sacked “very soon”.

Ten Hag was fortunate to keep his job at the end of last season as Man Utd performed terribly en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

The Red Devils finished the 2023/24 campaign on a high as they won the FA Cup and this saved his job. They had talks with several potential replacements in the summer but decided to extend the Dutchman’s contract until 2026.

However, Ten Hag is already back on the plank as he is the favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.

Man Utd have won just two of their first seven Premier League games, while they drew their opening two Europa League group matches.

Co-owner Ratcliffe and more club executives had a meeting on Tuesday. It’s since emerged that Ten Hag is ‘highly likely’ to keep his job heading into their home match against Brentford on October 19.

Despite this, Souness believes Man Utd’s “mind is already made up” on Ten Hag’s future.

“When it comes to whether or not they keep Erik ten Hag, I would think the owners have made their minds up already – unless United turn a major corner soon,” Souness said.

“I don’t know what to make of United anymore. We’ve been having the same conversations about them for a decade, but I haven’t seen any improvements, not even under the new ownership. I thought they’d be better this season but they haven’t improved at all.

“And that’s just the playing staff. I’m looking at the people higher up and wondering, are they going to turn Man Utd around? Where’s their football knowledge coming from at the highest level?”

Former Everton chairman Keith Wyness meanwhile suspects Man Utd will sack Ten Hag “very soon”.

He told Football Insider: “It’s been one of the worst starts to a season under Ten Hag and that’s the reality of it. There have been some very interesting buys.

“Ratcliffe the other day has said ‘Well, hang on, my management team’s only been in place a short time, Dan Ashworth and Omar Berrada’.

“Well, it was Ratcliffe’s fault that it took so long to get them in place, so I don’t think that’s really something to hide behind.

“Will Ten Hag be sacked? That’s really a question we’ll know more about maybe in a few hours. I think he will. I think if it’s not now, it’ll be very soon.

“I think there is another international break coming up again fairly soon. He may last until that time, I don’t know. But I think he may go.”

Former England boss Gareth Southgate has been mooted as a potential replacement and has commented on links with the Red Devils.

He said: “I won’t coach in the next year, for sure. I’m certain of that. I need to give myself time to make good decisions. When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time.

“I am fortunate there are lots of opportunities presenting themselves.”