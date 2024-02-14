Man Utd told to sign ‘terrific’ Prem star with ‘fire in his belly’ despite Ferdinand warning

Former Man Utd striker Louis Saha thinks the Red Devils should sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney as he has the “fire in his belly” to succeed at Old Trafford.

Toney recently returned from an eight-month ban from football after breaking the Premier League’s rules on gambling with the England international playing his first match of the season against Brentford on January 20.

The Brentford striker has only been back for four Premier League matches but he already has three goals, only failing to hit the back of the net against defending champions Manchester City.

Toney scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season and the striker has been attracting interest from a number of clubs, including Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted recently that it’s likely that the Bees will have to sell their star striker in the summer with Toney responding with a tongue-in-cheek comment over the weekend.

Toney said: “I see that [Frank’s comments] as he doesn’t want me!

“The manager has said what he’s said but I can’t make clubs come and get me. I’ve just got to keep doing what I do and that’s score goals. What will be will be.”

Rio Ferdinand felt that people took Toney’s comments the wrong way but admits that the Brentford striker could have issues at a new club like Arsenal if he lets his ego get the better of him.

Ferdinand said on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel: “He said it in jest! I don’t think he would move like that [with a big ego]. I would be surprised. Remember, he has never played for a big club. He’s going to go there and he will have to be respectful and know where he is in the pecking order.

“There are some big players in there. Do you think he is going to come with that chat about Mikel Arteta when you have Declan Rice, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus?”

When put to him that Toney “thinks no one can chat to him”, Ferdinand added: “Then he won’t last long then. I don’t think that is him, but if he goes into the dressing room, a strong dressing room like Arsenal, and thinks, ‘No one can chat to me’ – that’s where the dressing room will be tested. The manager wouldn’t have to say anything. He would be opened up.”

But former Man Utd striker Saha insists that stories he’s heard about Toney’s attitude during his time with England have given him confidence that he would be a good addition at Old Trafford.

Saha told Betfred: “I think he’s a terrific player. He’s a very confident lad and I’ve heard stories about how impressive and committed he was in the England camp when he was receiving his first few call-ups, so I’m sure he would walk into Carrington with the same level of confidence.

“Those types of characters have energy, that’s for sure, because they have that confidence and give it to the other players in the squad. He’s a very unselfish striker, so for me, he has the class and capability to still improve and has that fire in his belly after his period out suspended.

“I have no doubt that he would have an impact because he has the same fire as Rasmus [Højlund] and he definitely wants to make a point. He’s got a good level of experience in the Premier League, so it makes sense why the club would be interested in signing him and if he’s shown signs that he prefers to play for Manchester United because of their history and style of football, then this is a brilliant combination.”