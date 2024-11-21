Manchester United fans would not be against the sale of Marcus Rashford if he fails to perform under new head coach Ruben Amorim, says Jamie O’Hara.

Rashford was outstanding in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists in 56 appearances in 2022/23.

After such a prolific year, the 27-year-old’s numbers dropped significantly in 2023/24, only finding the back of the net eight times in 43 matches.

His form this season has been subpar as well. In 18 appearances across all competitions, Rashford has scored four times, netting only once in 11 Premier League encounters.

Man Utd fans are losing patience with their academy graduate, who has over 200 goal contributions in 420 appearances for his boyhood club.

Rashford’s poor form saw him lose his place in the England squad, missing Euro 2024 after the Red Devils recorded their worst finish in Premier League history.

Their eighth-place finish, combined with a woeful start to 24/25, saw Erik ten Hag lose his job.

Amorim was swiftly appointed as the club’s new head coach and one of his biggest missions is getting a tune out of Rashford.

Former Tottenham midfielder O’Hara thinks Rashford’s game has lost its “edge” and that he is now playing for his future at the club, though we all know it will be very difficult to shift him and his extortionate salary.

“Marcus Rashford needs to reignite the fire in his belly to be the best player on the pitch,” O’Hara said. “That’s his biggest problem – he’s lost that hunger and edge to him.

“I’m thinking that he’s on £350,000 a week and he’s been at United for years, so maybe that hunger isn’t there anymore.

“Ruben Amorim has to get him firing quickly, or there’s only one option left – to sell him. And honestly, I think a lot of United fans wouldn’t mind that if he doesn’t find his spark and start delivering again.

“Rashford doesn’t need a specific formation to help him – it’s not rocket science. He’s an inside forward, plain and simple. Get him running, working hard, playing with a smile, and enjoying his football.

“The issue isn’t where he plays – it’s about his work rate and confidence.”

After winning a trophy in each of Ten Hag’s full seasons at Old Trafford, O’Hara thinks Amorim can bring in more silverware this term.

“Manchester United, alongside Real Madrid, are the biggest football club in the world,” he said. “But let’s be honest, since Sir Alex Ferguson left, though, no one’s been able to fill his shoes or bring that same magic.

“It’ll be really interesting to see how Ruben Amorim gets on, but so far, none of the managers since Ferguson have managed to consistently deliver trophies or leave a real legacy.

“Manchester United did, however, win a trophy in each of the last two seasons under Erik ten Hag, yet he still got the sack. Now, they’ve brought in a top manager in Ruben Amorim, so there’s every reason to believe they can win something again. I fully expect them to reach the latter stages of at least one competition this season.

“If Amorim can quickly gel the team, find a system that works, and bring the best out of players like Alejandro Garnacho, Rashford, and Rasmus Hojlund – while keeping Bruno Fernandes effective in midfield – then who’s to say they can’t win a trophy this season?”

