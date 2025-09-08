A former Manchester United star fears the Premier League giants have made the “same mistake” in this summer’s transfer window.

Man Utd were active in the summer transfer window as there has been a major squad overhaul since the club finished 15th and failed to win a trophy in 2024/25.

Around £230m was invested in signings, with Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens their most notable additions.

This is while the Red Devils sanctioned several high-profile exits, including Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

As these signings prove, Man Utd prioritised overhauling their attack and there is pressure on £74m newbie Sesko to impress after Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggled last season.

Sesko struggled to make an impact in his opening couple of matches for Man Utd, but Ruben Amorim will be desperate for his new striker to get up to speed shortly after the international break.

It remains to be seen whether he’s up for the job and Man Utd legend Nicky Butt thinks they would have been better off with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

“I was and I wasn’t,” Butt said when asked whether he was impressed by Man Utd’s summer transfer business.

“I know [Matheus] Cunha has done really well over the last couple of seasons but I would really like an experienced striker.

“I hope I’m wrong but I really hope they aren’t making the same mistakes with [Benjamin] Sesko as they did with Rasmus [Hojlund].

“A young player coming in with no Premier League experience, it just feels like history repeating itself.

“Honestly, for what it would have cost, I would have gone and brought in someone like Ollie Watkins, someone to help and pull the young strikers out of a bad patch.

“When young players are just coming into the club, when the onus is on them to score goals, if they’re having a few bad games they have to have the safety net of being pulled out of the firing line.

“Ollie Watkins, or someone like that, would be who I would have been looking to bring in.”

Butt has also commented on Amorim and set Man Utd’s head coach a priority “aim” for this season.

“I think everyone will have different views on what represents success for United this season, whether that’s the FA Cup, top four or whatever. But for me it’s all about getting some belief back into Old Trafford where teams don’t enjoy playing there,” Butt added.

“No one should like coming to Old Trafford. It’s that simple. Last season you had, no disrespect to these teams, but the likes of Wolves running all over us at home. The fear factor has to come back.

“Even if we know they aren’t going to win the league or finish in the top four, against the likes of Arsenal or Manchester City or Liverpool at Old Trafford, United still have to put a real shift in and give them a proper game.

“You might draw or lose 1-0, but they have to look like they’re back on the up. The away form has always been good. The fans travel in their numbers and are amazing. When things aren’t going well, it seems to be the home games that are the toughest.

“If we can bring back the DNA, that fear factor, then that is a massive step in the right direction.

“Top six and bringing the confidence back to Old Trafford, get people scared to come there again, that would be an aim this year.”