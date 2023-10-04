Man Utd star ‘can’t stand’ Ten Hag amid sack stance; ‘desperate’ to seal move as Red Devils eye PL replacement

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is ‘desperate’ to leave Old Trafford and seal a move to Barcelona in January, according to reports.

The England international came off the bench in the Red Devils’ first three Premier League matches of the campaign before he was left out of their squad for the 3-1 loss at Arsenal before the last international break.

Erik ten Hag explained after the game at the Emirates Stadium that Sancho was omitted from the squad over his poor performances in training, before Sancho denied those claims on social media and insisted he had become a “scapegoat”.

The 23-year-old deleted his post but he is still refusing to apologise to Ten Hag with the Man Utd manager making him training away from the first-team squad until he says sorry.

There have been rumours that he could move to Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and other destinations in the January transfer window and now Spanish publication Nacional insists Sancho is ‘desperate’ to leave the Red Devils and join Barca.

Sancho ‘can’t stand’ Ten Hag and the ‘only possible short-term solution is for him to pack his bags’ and Barcelona have a move ‘planned for the next winter market’.

The Catalan giants have ‘received Sancho’s call’ with the Man Utd winger having ‘strongly dreamed of wearing’ the Barcelona shirt in the past.

Sancho would be ‘delighted’ if he could swap Old Trafford for the Camp Nou in January but it’s still ‘necessary to know the price of the operation’ as Barcelona are not currently flush with cash.

It seems the only way Sancho could remain at Old Trafford in the short term would be if Ten Hag left the club but a report in Football Insider said earlier today that the Man Utd hierarchy stil see the Dutchman ‘as the man to turn things around at Old Trafford’.

With Sancho potentially leaving over the next couple of windows, it is understood Man Utd are interested in signing Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma.

Another Spanish publication Fichajes insists Man Utd and Man City are planning the ‘exciting signing’ in January as they see the Japan international as a ‘key addition to their respective squads’.

If Brighton do sell they will be looking for a huge fee with other rumours today claiming that Mitoma has ‘agreed a new contract’ at the Amex Stadium.