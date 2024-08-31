Sancho told he’s made big mistake swapping Man Utd for Chelsea: ‘It blows my mind’

Former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson thinks Jadon Sancho has made a big mistake swapping Man Utd for Chelsea on deadline day.

The Red Devils are were desperate to get Sancho’s massive wages off their books before the transfer deadline with the England international unlikely to feature for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Sancho fell out with Ten Hag after the Man Utd boss told reporters he’d left the England international out of his squad in September 2023 because of his poor performances in training.

The winger denied that and took to social media to claim he’d been made a “scapegoat” for their poor start to the 23/24 campaign.

Sancho refused to apologise and was made to train away from his team-mates and reportedly banned from first-team facilities before he got a loan move away to Borussia Dortmund in January.

After helping Dortmund to the Champions League final, Ten Hag welcomed Sancho back into training during pre-season but the winger was not included in the squad for either of the Red Devils’ opening two Premier League matches.

And Sancho got a move away from Man Utd on deadline day after the Red Devils agreed a deal with Chelsea to loan the winger with an obligation to buy.

But Dawson thinks Sancho could come to regret his decision to move to Chelsea with Stamford Bridge “an absolutely crazy place right now”.

“It’s a surprising move for me when I look at the players already at Chelsea in that wide area,” Dawson said on Sky Sports.

“Jadon Sancho is a good player, let’s not forget that. He was a superstar at Borussia Dortmund, he went to United and it didn’t work out for him.

“But to go to Chelsea, why will it be any different there? Where’s he going to play? I honestly thought he needed to go somewhere where he was going to play.

“I think he’s the kind of player that wants to be playing week in, week out. He’s going to be in and out like you won’t believe at Chelsea.

“Chelsea is an absolutely crazy place right now. You’re bringing in Sancho for [Raheem] Sterling. It blows my mind.

“It hasn’t worked for him at United, it did at Dortmund. That seemed like home to him and he was playing his best football there.

“The clubs he played for are unbelievable but he needs to play.”