According to reports, Jadon Sancho ‘could be back’ at Manchester United as there is a ‘loophole’ in his loan agreement with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Red Devils invested around £73m to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund during the 2021 summer transfer window and he’s proved a massive flop at Old Trafford.

Sancho never came close to living up to his huge price tag as he looked a shell of the winger who took the Bundesliga by storm.

The England international slipped in the Man Utd pecking order last season as he had a fallout with former head coach Erik ten Hag.

The 24-year-old was subsequently sent back to Dortmund on loan during the 2024 winter transfer window before he joined Chelsea in the summer.

READ: The ‘Manchester United could do a lot worse’ striker shortlist: Welbeck, Mateta, David…



Sancho enjoyed a strong start to this season but he’s declined in recent months and has been criticised by Blues supporters.

Man Utd negotiated a buy option on Sancho’s loan to ensure his move would be permanent as long as Chelsea finishes above 14th in the Premier League this season.

This is not in doubt as Chelsea are challenging for Champions League qualification with ten games of the 2024/25 Premier League season remaining.

However, a new report from The Daily Mail claims a ‘cost loophole’ could see Sancho return to Man Utd this summer.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Eight Man Utd stars ‘set’ for ‘axe’ named with Old Trafford chiefs to ‘accept drastic reduction’

👉 Chelsea ‘launch bid’ to sign Man Utd star with ‘all the stops pulled out’ for ‘accelerated’ transfer

👉 Man Utd duo branded ‘downright useless’ as Premier League star tipped to replace them

Regarding two potential ‘issues’, the report explains.

‘Confidential has learned there is still a possibility that Sancho could end up back at Old Trafford this summer if Chelsea decide not to go through with the deal – although we can reveal it would cost what insiders say is ‘a significant penalty’ to pull out under the terms of their agreement with United. ‘Chelsea are believed to be looking at a number of wingers this summer, including exciting Real Betis talent Jesus Rodriguez. ‘Another issue could be Sancho’s contract with Chelsea. Players often agree terms with their new club before joining on loan with a view to a permanent move, but it’s understood the 24-year-old has yet to do so.’

This is a potential blow for Man Utd and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with Sancho named among five “not good enough” or “overpaid” stars.

Ratcliffe said: “If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy, we’re buying Antony, we’re buying Casemiro, we’re buying Onana, we’re buying Hojlund, we’re buying Sancho.

“These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we’ve inherited those things and have to sort that out.

“For Sancho, who now plays for Chelsea and we pay half his wages, we’re paying £17m to buy him in the summer.”

He added: “Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid, but for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time.”