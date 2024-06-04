According to reports, Jadon Sancho remains ‘at loggerheads with Erik ten Hag’ and he’s ‘made his decision on his Manchester United future’.

Sancho departed Man Utd during the January transfer window as he re-joined Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund on loan.

This move came about following his fallout with Erik ten Hag earlier in the season. The winger accused the head coach of making him a scapegoat after he was omitted from United’s squad to face Arsenal in September.

Sancho refused to apologise to Ten Hag so the Dutchman banished the 24-year-old from the first team and his long-term future at Old Trafford has been in doubt ever since.

Man Utd paid around £73m to sign Sancho from Dortmund in 2021 and he was unable to live up to expectations following this big-money transfer.

The England international looked a shadow of his best self in a Man Utd shirt but he has been back playing with a smile on his face in recent months as he helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final.

Given Sancho has clearly been enjoying his football more at Dortmund than at Man Utd, it had been expected that he would push for another loan/permanent transfer this summer.

Despite this, a report earlier this week claimed that ‘if Ten Hag leaves’, Sancho would be ‘ready to go back’ to Man Utd ahead of next season.

The Daily Star have refuted this report, though. It is suggested that he is still ‘at loggerheads with Ten Hag and will push for a permanent exit’.

The report claims Sancho is ‘hoping United and Dortmund can agree a deal in the coming weeks’.

‘The England star will now push to secure a permanent move to the German outfit – and leave Manchester United for good. Sancho’s £73m move from Dortmund to United in 2022 turned into a nightmare, following a public bust-up with Erik ten Hag. ‘Sancho will now be forced to return to Manchester, but is hoping United and Dortmund can agree a deal in the coming weeks that will see him sold to the Bundesliga club.’

After Dortmund lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday, Sancho took to social media to thank Dortmund and their management team for “believing” in him.

“What a crazy six months. We win together we lose together, these moments only make us stronger! I’m so grateful to be apart of such an amazing group of players!” Sancho said.

“I want to congratulate Real Madrid on winning the Champions League. We came up short on the night, but we should be super proud of ourselves. We are a family and these moments won’t break us.

“I want to thank everyone involved at such an amazing club. I can’t thank you enough for welcoming me back the way you all have during these last six months.

“Thank you to Edin Terzic, Sebastian Kehl and Hans-Joachim Watzke for believing in me and bringing me back. Finally a special thank you to the BVB fans.

“Your support is amazing and I’m forever thankful for you all.”

