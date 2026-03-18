Man Utd man closes in on ‘dream destination’ as summer transfer is ‘now very likely’

Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho looks increasingly likely to complete a summer transfer to Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Sancho to go on his third loan since joining Man Utd in 2021 with Aston Villa taking him on a temporary deal in the summer.

Loan spells at Dortmund and Chelsea in recent years did nothing to persuade a club to purchase Sancho with the Man Utd winger’s huge wages a big stumbling block.

Man Utd now have the option of taking up their option on Sancho, which will see them cover his wages for another year in the hope someone buys him in the summer, or lose him on a free transfer in 2026.

But Fabrizio Romano revealed in December that Man Utd will allow Sancho to pursue a free transfer away from Old Trafford in the summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Jadon Sancho is out of contract in the summer transfer window. Man Utd have an option to extend, but from what I’m told, they have already been clear with people close to Sancho.

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“Man Utd believe that the chapter of Sancho at Man Utd is closed and there is no chance to find a different way. Sancho will not play for Man Utd again and this is the clear position of the club.

“We will be following what’s going to happen. Now I think it’s time to let Jadon Sancho take his time with Aston Villa, enjoy his time at Aston Villa, and try to make an impact.”

And former club Borussia Dortmund now look like the most likely route out of Old Trafford for Sancho with German publication Bild claiming that ‘each day brings him closer to his dream destination’.

A return to Dortmund ‘is becoming increasingly concrete and is now very likely’ after the board at the Bundesliga club ‘are now increasingly reaching a consensus’.

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The report adds: ‘Sporting director Sebastian Kehl has always been a supporter of Sancho, seeing him as a clear game-changer. Now, sporting director Lars Ricken is also becoming more and more enthusiastic about the idea of ​​bringing Sancho back. His name is being hotly debated internally, with arguments for and against being exchanged. The pendulum is now swinging more strongly in favour.’

On Niko Kovac’s view on bringing the Man Utd winger back to Dortmund, Bild continued: ‘He takes a pragmatic view of the situation, aware of Sancho’s sometimes difficult personality, but also of his great strengths.’

Despite only speaking to Sancho’s entourage and not the player, it is understood that the ‘general consensus seems very clear: Sancho is open to a return to BVB and is reportedly willing to take a pay cut’.