‘Embarrassed’ Man Utd player told that ‘he’s not killing the team, he’s killing his own career’

Jadon Sancho has been training away from the first team for most of the season.

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot has told Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho that he’s currently “killing his own career”.

The England international came off the bench in the Red Devils’ first three matches of the campaign before being dropped for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal in early September.

Ten Hag pointed to Sancho’s poor performances in training as the reason for the winger’s omission but the 23-year-old took to social media to deny that and claim he was being made a “scapegoat” for their bad start to the campaign.

Sancho deleted the post but has since refused to apologise to Ten Hag and the Man Utd boss has reportedly banned the former Borussia Dortmund star from the first-team facilities.

There have since been rumours that he will leave in the January transfer window, either on loan or permanently, with Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Juventus among the clubs linked.

Alejandro Garnacho has stepped up his performances in Sancho’s absence and ESPN pundit Craig Burley reckons the Man Utd outcast should be “embarrassed” watching the young Argentine’s displays in recent weeks.

After watching Garnacho score twice as Man Utd came from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 earlier in the week, Burley said of Sancho: “I’d be sat at home embarrassed, watching a kid do what he’s done.”

Before Melchiot warned Sancho: “He’s killing his own career, he’s not killing the team.”

Garnacho’s brace got Man Utd back on level terms with Villa on Boxing Day to get Old Trafford on their feet before Rasmus Hojlund sealed all three points with his late strike.

On Garnacho, Melchiot added: “He’s hard-working, and the way he wants to achieve and play better every time.

“His confidence is rising. when you are young and playing that good, you need to score goals, in a stadium that size, it’s a great place to be and score goals his team really needs him.”

It’s not all been praise for Garnacho this season with the youngster coming in for criticism for not providing more assists for the Man Utd strikers – but his performance was electric on Boxing Day.

Melchiot continued: “If you only have Garnacho he’s isolated you close him down and he calms down. You can see the pace of Rashford, and him on the opposite side, together they can really bring you trouble.”