Man Utd: ‘Sancho friendship’ won’t be ‘held against in limbo’ Red Devil when Ten Hag makes exit call

According to reports, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is ‘in limbo’ as talks with Manchester United over a new contract have ‘gone quiet’ at the moment.

He has been heavily linked with a move back to Crystal Palace over the past 18 months as he has slipped behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order at Man Utd.

The defender was not part of Ten Hag’s plans at the start of last season but he did perform pretty well when he came in for Dalot when the Portugal international was injured last term.

Wan-Bissaka is currently out of action with a hamstring injury and his current contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong has consistently been mentioned as a potential replacement for Wan-Bissaka after former target Sergino Dest joined AC Milan on loan last season from La Liga giants Barcelona.

According to The Daily Mail, Man Utd – who have won six points from behind this season – may now look to ‘trigger a 12-month extension to keep Wan-Bissaka under contract until 2025’. The report explains.

‘Contract talks between United and Aaron Wan-Bissaka appear to have gone quiet. ‘Negotiations over a new deal looked to be heading for a positive conclusion once the transfer window closed in the summer, but Confidential understands it now seems more likely that United will trigger a 12-month extension to keep Wan-Bissaka under contract until June 2025 and look at his situation again in the New Year. ‘The 25-year-old defender has just returned to training after suffering a hamstring injury in mid-September, and United want him to get fully fit while they focus on overcoming a poor start to the season. ‘Wan-Bissaka is close friends with Jadon Sancho and flew to New York with the exiled United star last month, but it’s unlikely that manager Erik ten Hag would hold that against him. ‘If United didn’t activate the one-year contract extension for Wan-Bissaka – or Victor Lindelof – both players would be able to speak to foreign clubs on January 1 and leave as free agents in the summer. Anthony Martial is in the same boat, but it’s unclear if the club will extend his deal too.’

Ten Hag recently revealed Wan-Bissaka is not “too far away” from being fit enough to return for Man Utd.

“Of course, they are closer [to a comeback],” Ten Hag told reporters when asked about the two Man Utd defenders.

“But so, for instance, Luke Shaw, I don’t expect him back in this block of games.

“For instance, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, I don’t think he’s too far away from returning into team training and so back in the team.”

