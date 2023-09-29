Man Utd duo feature on ‘stunning six-man transfer shortlist’ as Ten Hag lines up £52m replacement

Jadon Sancho and Federico Chiesa could be on the move in the next transfer window.

La Liga giants Barcelona are lining up moves for Manchester United duo Jadon Sancho and Antony Martial, according to reports in Spain.

Sancho played a part in the Red Devils’ first three Premier League matches of the season but Erik ten Hag omitted him from his squad completely for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal before the last international break.

The Man Utd boss claimed the England international had been left out over his poor performances in training but Sancho hit back on social media and insisted he had been made the “scapegoat” at the club.

Sancho eventually deleted the post but still refuses to apologise to Ten Hag and his coaching staff, with the Dutchman making the Man Utd winger train away from the rest of the first-team squad.

With no sign of the stand-off ending any time soon, there are rumours that Sancho could leave in the January transfer window with the Red Devils prepared to take a huge loss on the former Borussia Dortmund player.

Barcelona have been linked before and now Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (via The Sun) claim that Sancho is on the Catalan club’s ‘stunning six-man transfer shortlist’ for January.

READ MORE: Man Utd’s season starts here, Pogba getting his comeuppance, and how to fix VAR…

Martial, who has been in and out of the team this season, is another Man Utd player on the shortlist at the Camp Nou with Barcelona ‘forced to look at free agents, loans and out of favour players from top teams in Europe’ because of their financial situation.

The report adds that Arsenal duo Kai Havertz and Jorginho are also on that shortlist with the former still looking for his first goal or assist since joining the Gunners from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

And another report in Italian publication Calciomercato (again via The Sun) insists that Man Utd are ‘already lining up a stunning £52m transfer’ for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa as a replacement if Sancho leaves.

Ten Hag and his Red Devils recruitment team are ‘on the hunt’ for a new winger in the January transfer window with Sancho having no future at the club if he continues to refuse to say sorry.

And Calciomercato adds that Man Utd ‘want to agree a deal for Chiesa in January to bolster their wide options’ with the Old Lady of Italian football expected to demand £52m for the Italy international.

Juventus would prefer to keep the 25-year-old and they ‘are hoping to agree a one-year extension on similar money in upcoming weeks, before sitting down for more long-term talks’.