Man Utd man ‘open’ to Chelsea swap deal as the Red Devils make Raheem Sterling decision

Fabrizio Romano claims Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho is “open” to a move to Chelsea as a swap deal for Raheem Sterling builds momentum.

Despite being welcomed back into training at Old Trafford by Erik ten Hag, Sancho hasn’t been included in the Red Devils’ squads for their opening two Premier League matches of the season against Fulham and Brighton.

It appears both Man Utd and Sancho still want to part company after his fallout with Ten Hag last year and there have been rumours that Chelsea could attempt a swap deal involving Sterling.

And now Romano claims that Sancho is “open” to moves to Chelsea and Serie A giants Juventus ahead of the transfer deadline.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Many of you have been asking me about the situation with Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling, so let’s start with this story. Firstly, the news that Sancho could leave Manchester United is not really new, it’s something we’ve been saying for weeks, and the situation hasn’t really changed much since yesterday.

“So, to clarify, Juventus are in discussions with the agents of Sancho, and also with Manchester United over a loan deal with a buy clause – United want it to be an obligation to buy, while Juve want it to be an option to buy.

“What about Chelsea? They consider Sancho an opportunity, and if Man United want to take one player in the deal, such as Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell or any other player who could leave Chelsea, then they would be more than happy to do the deal. Chelsea’s position is that they would be more than happy to sign Sancho, but it has to also mean United taking one of the players they don’t want in the squad.

“To summarise, Sancho is wanted by both Chelsea and Juventus – both clubs are working on the deal but with different perspectives. Chelsea will only consider the Sancho deal with a swap including one of their players who are not part of the project, like Raheem Sterling.

“Juventus, meanwhile, are in talks with United over loan move for Sancho with buy clause, but also the salary coverage is key point. For now my understanding is that Sancho is open to both moves, so it depends on the clubs.”

Romano’s latest on Sancho and Sterling comes after the Daily Telegraph claimed yesterday that Man Utd have ‘opened talks over a deal for’ Sterling ‘but will only progress in a swap for Sancho on their own terms’.

The report added:

‘It is understood that United sporting director Dan Ashworth was in dialogue with Chelsea earlier on Tuesday over a sensational package that would see the two England forwards move in opposite directions. ‘With Sterling frozen out of the first-team squad, United are determined to make his situation at Stamford Bridge work to their advantage by paying no outlay to land the Premier League’s third-highest scorer among those currently playing in the competition.’

Discussions may not end in a swap deal but the Daily Telegraph reckons the talks show that all parties are at least “willing” to “explore” the possible opportunity.