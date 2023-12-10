Pundit names Man Utd duo who would’ve been ‘punched in the face’ in his team

Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho speak to each other during a match..

Ex-West Ham and Celtic striker Frank McAvennie insists Jadon Sancho and former Manchester United player Paul Pogba would have been “punched in the face” by some of his former team-mates.

Former Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic revealed earlier this week that Pogba and Sancho showed a lack of professionalism during his time at Old Trafford by “always” turning up late for training.

Pogba has left the Red Devils since, returning to Juventus in the summer of 2022 after an extremely inconsistent time at Man Utd.

Sancho remains at the Premier League club but hasn’t made an appearance under Erik ten Hag since the end of August after falling out with the Man Utd manager.

“At Chelsea, players acted professionally, they were punctual and were never late for training but at United it happened almost every day,” Matic told the YouTube channel YU Planet.

“Among the players who would always be late were Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho and couple of other players.”

Sancho came off the bench in the Red Devils’ first three Premier League matches of the season before being omitted from Ten Hag’s squad to face Arsenal in a 3-1 loss in September.

The Dutchman explained after the match that Sancho had been dropped because of his performances in training, something that the Man Utd winger denied.

Sancho took to social media to describe himself as a “scapegoat” for the club’s poor start to the new campaign and he’s not played a game since.

The Man Utd winger deleted the post but he is refusing to apologise to Ten Hag and it now looks likely that Sancho will leave Old Trafford in the summer.

And McAvennie claims that “one of the boys” in his dressing room would’ve “punched” Sancho and Pogba “in the face” for stepping out of line.

“I was always late on a Monday,” McAvennie admitted to Football Insider. “It did nothing bad to the dressing room. If you’re late, as long as you’re doing it in the games and you’re preparing properly then I don’t see the problem.

“But Pogba was a negative entity. The only time Pogba did well at Man United was with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and when Mourinho was the manager.

“Zlatan wouldn’t let him get away with anything. Pogba was going behind people’s backs and posting things on Twitter and all that – you can’t do that.

“That’s a negative thing. Because he won the World Cup, Pogba thought he was better than everyone.

“What a talent, but he wasn’t doing it in the games. You can’t just have all that talent when you’re not producing anything. It must have been horrible for Man United because he was just sulking all the time. Sancho, the same.

“In my dressing room, one of the boys would have punched him in the face because back in the day the dressing room was ours.”