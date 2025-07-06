Solskjaer ‘asks about conditions’ to sign exiled Man Utd star with Juventus swap ‘a non-starter’

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to Besiktas.

Former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring Jadon Sancho to Besiktas this summer and has made enquiries, according to reports.

It was announced by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein in June that Chelsea would not be taking up their £25m obligation to buy Sancho this summer after a loan spell at Stamford Bridge last season.

Sancho and the Blues could not agree on personal terms and Chelsea will now be forced to pay a £5m penalty instead for not taking up the obligation.

After the news was revealed, Sancho took to Instagram to pen a farewell message to Chelsea fans, he wrote: “Grateful for the experience. Big love to everyone at Chelsea who made me feel at home – team-mates, staff, and the fans.

“Wishing the club all the best moving forward. Truly grateful, thank you Blues.”

The former Borussia Dortmund star left Old Trafford after falling out with Erik ten Hag but there is unlikely to be a future at Man Utd under Ruben Amorim either.

READ: Ranking Marcus Rashford’s transfer options: Barcelona? Arsenal? Aston Villa return?

And now former Man Utd boss Solskjaer, who is now Besiktas manager, is hoping to bring Sancho to Turkey with Kartal Record claiming that he has ‘tested the waters’ over a potential deal for the Red Devils winger.

Besiktas ‘continues its search to reinforce’ its attack with a new winger and the Turkish club have ‘asked about the transfer conditions’ for Sancho.

There have been rumours that Juventus are offering players in exchange for Sancho as they look to get a deal done with Fabrizio Romano confirming their interest.

The transfer expert said on his YouTube channel: “The real point, the real issue is that Juventus don’t want to cover the whole salary of Jadon Sancho, that’s going to be almost impossible.

MORE MAN UTD NEWS ON F365

👉 Insiders claim Man Utd have made ‘surprise move’ for a former Everton star in ‘new transfer reality’

👉 Man Utd set for £30m Greenwood windfall after £60m bid as second signing ‘could be finalised by Monday’

👉 Eze to Arsenal and Watkins to Man Utd: Best of the rest reassigned to Premier League big boys

“So a salary request change for Juventus-Sancho topic is going to be kind of complicated for the upcoming days and weeks. So let’s see what happens with the salary, Juventus interest is confirmed, Juventus call are confirmed.”

Former England and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson reckons there are two reasons why a swap deal for Sancho is a “non-starter” this summer.

Robinson told Football Insider: “There’s two ways that this deal is a non-starter.

“Swap deals very rarely happen – getting one over the line is hard enough, but when you’re talking about Timothy Weah, Douglas Luiz? That’s a number of players, agents, salaries.

“Swap deals are already difficult to do when it’s a like-for-like or a one-for-one, but when you talk about two or three for one, it’s almost impossible.

“The massive stumbling block in this is Jadon Sancho’s salary – Juventus can’t get anywhere near his salary at the moment.

“The biggest stumbling block in this transfer – not only the swap deals – is his wages.”