Borussia Dortmund are hoping to keep Jadon Sancho on loan for another season, with Manchester United contemplating a swap deal involving Donyell Malen, according to reports.

Sancho re-joined the German club on loan in the winter transfer window after falling out with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

Borussia Dortmund ‘very happy’ with Jadon Sancho

Having struggled following a £73million transfer from Dortmund to United in the summer of 2021, Sancho is coming close to rediscovering something close to his best form.

Hardly setting the world alight but improving nonetheless, the 23-year-old has scored two and provided as many assists in 10 appearances back at Dortmund.

As Edin Terzic works on getting the winger back to his best, it is believed that the Dortmund boss would be willing to keep hold of him for the 2024/25 campaign.

This is according to German football expert Christian Falk, who tells CaughtOffside the ‘goal’ for Dortmund is ‘another loan’.

Before getting into the transfer stuff, Falk states that Sancho is improving in Germany after ‘the club looked up old data from the archives to compare his stats from his first time at Dortmund’ with plans to ‘adjust his training plan’.

It is also claimed that the club’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl is ‘very happy’ with Sancho – who was apparently a bad egg at Old Trafford.

Signing Sancho on a temporary basis until June 2025 is believed to be Kehl’s top priority, but it is claimed that he could be open to a swap deal involving Donyell Malen.

Malen – in his ‘best form since he joined Dortmund’ – is attracting ‘interest’ from Manchester United and the Bundesliga giants ‘would give him away’.

Falk adds that a swap deal is ‘possible’ and ‘good for Dortmund’, while there is also interest from Liverpool and Arsenal in Malen.

Donyell Malen back to Arsenal?

The Dutch winger came through the Arsenal youth academy but failed to make a single first-team appearance.

He recently spoke about a move back to the Gunners, admitting that it is a career “dream” of his.

“Because I played in England as a youth player, it remains a dream to one day play in the Premier League,” Malen told Voetbalzone.

“Arsenal is my favourite club. Would I go back? Yes, I played there as a youth player and really wanted to break through there.”

