Manchester United are reportedly preparing for Jadon Sancho’s ‘return’ to training next week as they struggle to offload the England international.

The Red Devils paid around £73m to sign the Englishman from Borussia Dortmund during the 2021 summer transfer window.

Sancho had been a long-term target but has been unable to live up to expectations following his big-money move to Man Utd.

The 24-year-old has had personal issues to deal with during his time at Old Trafford and butted heads with head coach Erik ten Hag at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

After being omitted from United’s squad to face Arsenal in September, Sancho accused Ten Hag of making him a scapegoat and subsequently refused to apologise to the Dutch head coach.

This led to Sancho being banished from the Man Utd first team and was sent back to Dortmund on loan during the January transfer window.

Sancho returned to form during the run-in as he shone for Dortmund as they surpassed expectations to reach the Champions League final.

It has been reported that Dortmund are keen to keep Sancho but are currently struggling to match United’s asking price. Serie A giants Juventus are also being mooted as a potential destination.

According to a report from Manchester Evening News, United are ‘planning for Sancho’s return to Carrington next week’.

The report adds: ‘Manchester United expect Jadon Sancho to report for pre-season training on Monday.

‘Sancho, 24, has not trained with the first team since he was banished from the squad by manager Erik ten Hag in September and it is unclear if he will participate in the senior squad’s sessions next week.

‘United sources say Sancho is available for transfer and valued at around £40million. United bought Sancho for £72.9m in 2021.’

Man Utd have previously purely been focused on selling Sancho as they look to raise funds for signings with the addition of a centre-back, midfielder and striker among their priorities.

However, according to a report in Italy, the ‘opening to a loan is coming’ as Man Utd consider alter their stance on Sancho’s exit this summer. The report explains.