Deco lines up £40m ‘two-for-one’ Man Utd transfer for £107m duo as Ten Hag looks to reshape squad

Barcelona sporting director Deco is keen on bringing Man Utd duo Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek to the club in the summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have not had the best track record with transfers since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013 and some of their big-money purchases in recent windows have been criticised.

Man Utd have brought in Sancho, Antony, Casemiro, Harry Maguire and others for huge sums over the last few years with little success to show on the field.

Sancho arrived from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for £72m, while Van de Beek moved to Old Trafford for an initial £35m from Eredivisie side Ajax in 2020.

Van de Beek barely gets a game under Erik ten Hag – who was his manager at Ajax too – and there are reports that he will now join Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on loan when the transfer window opens next month.

It is understood that Frankfurt can pay another £12.5m if they wish to make his transfer permanent at the end of his loan spell in Germany.

Sancho, meanwhile, has been banned from the first-team’s facilities and made to train away from Ten Hag’s squad after refusing to apologise for a social media post.

The Man Utd winger posted a message claiming he’d been made to be a ‘scapegoat’ at Old Trafford for their poor start to the season after Ten Hag cited his poor performance in training as the reason for leaving the England international out of their squad to face Arsenal in September.

Sancho will now be leaving the club in January with a loan move seemingly the most likely outcome before potentially leaving permanently in the summer.

And Spanish publication Nacional insists that Man Utd have ‘offered’ Van de Beek to Barcelona and the Catalan giants could now land the Dutchman in the summer for a ‘totally ridiculous cost’ of €40m and the Red Devils ‘would include’ Sancho in that deal.

It is a ‘very interesting two-for-one’ transfer for Barcelona president Joan Laporta to consider and sporting director Deco would ‘welcome the arrival’ of Sancho and Van de Beek at the Camp Nou as Ten Hag looks to reshape his squad.

Deco thinks it would ‘reinforce two needed positions’ but under-pressure Barcelona boss Xavi ‘does not seem to be so seduced by this double signing’.