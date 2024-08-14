French champions Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho a contract worth £14.5million.

PSG first expressed an interest in signing Sancho from Man Utd in July, with the England international reportedly ‘excited’ by the idea of moving to France.

Sancho joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in the 2021 summer transfer window and has been a huge disappointment.

The Premier League giants were chasing the 24-year-old for a year before getting him but he has been unable to adapt to football in England after lighting up the Bundesliga, providing 120 goal contributions in 158 matches for Dortmund.

It looked like he would be well worth the money but that has not been the case, joining the long list of flops at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

His Man Utd career looked numbered last year when Sancho publicly fell out with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, however, he is back in the Dutchman’s plans after the pair decided to put water under the bridge.

It is unclear if Sancho has a role to play at Old Trafford in 2024/25 or if Man Utd wanted to strengthen their hand in transfer negotiations.

Either way, it would not be a surprise to see the England winger leave this summer, and PSG appears to be the most likely destination.

The Ligue 1 giants are desperate to bolster their attack following the departure of Kylian Mbappe and are likely to sign two or three forwards to help fill a gap that is impossible to fill.

Sancho’s team-mate Marcus Rashford is another player who has been linked with PSG in recent years but a transfer involving the former seems much more likely.

Man Utd: ‘Excited’ Sancho ‘wants to play for PSG’

According to reports in France on Tuesday evening, ‘Sancho wants to play at PSG’ and is hoping Man Utd agree a fee with the French giants.

The Red Devils are ‘asking for more than €60m’ (£51m) for the 24-year-old and this stance means ‘no agreement should be reached this week’.

It is claimed that agreeing a transfer will be far from ‘simple’, with PSG and Man Utd also ‘actively negotiating’ a deal to send Manuel Ugarte to Old Trafford.

Incidentally, the Parisiens want the same fee for Ugarte, who has been in talks to join the Manchester club for several weeks. Playing some transfer games, are we, Sir Jim?

Other reports in France state that Sancho has ‘always wanted to join PSG’.

He is tempted by a ‘proposed salary of €17m (£14.5m) per year’ in the French capital. I mean, who wouldn’t be?

Man Utd have been very busy in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first summer at the club, signing four players for over £150m in total.

On Tuesday night, the Red Devils completed the double signing of Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, who have joined Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee at Old Trafford.

