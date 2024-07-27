Man Utd player ‘will leave’ this summer as Ten Hag looks to end ‘absolute disaster’; trio have ‘bad attitude’

Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho “will leave” Old Trafford this summer, while Antony and Marcus Rashford need to improve their “bad attitude”, according to former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara.

Sancho came off the bench in the Red Devils’ first three matches of the Premier League season before Erik ten Hag left him out of the Man Utd squad altogether for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal last September.

Ten Hag revealed in a post-match press conference that he omitted Sancho from the squad because of his poor performances in training, something which Sancho denied.

The Man Utd winger took to social media to claim he had been made out as the “scapegoat” for their early-season form before later deleting his post.

However, Sancho refused to apologise to Ten Hag and was made to train away from the first team before being sent out on loan in January to former club Borussia Dortmund.

Ten Hag seems to have forgiven Sancho in recent weeks with the Man Utd boss pleased to draw a line under the saga and move on.

The Dutchman said earlier this month: “As we said, we draw the line. Manchester United need good players and Jadon is a good player. We have drawn that line and we move on.”

But O’Hara still thinks Man Utd will sell Sancho and that his signing has been “an absolute disaster” for the club with the potential to “absolutely ruin a club”.

“I think Jadon Sancho will leave Manchester United. I can’t see that situation being resolved between him and Erik ten Hag, they don’t have any respect for each other anymore,” O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport.

“The amount of money they spent on him, it’s been an absolute disaster for them. The way it goes now with financial regulations, if you spend the amount of money they did on Sancho, it simply has to work.

“That type of money wasted on one transfer can absolutely ruin a club and United cannot afford to make those mistakes again.”

O’Hara also picked out Antony and Marcus Rashford as players who must improve their “bad attitude” with the ex-Tottenham midfielder insisting they should sell the former.

He added: “There are still players at United who don’t respect Ten Hag and don’t want to put effort in. You can bring in who you want, but you’ve still got Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony – I think these players all have a bad attitude towards helping the team.

“United ought to sell Sancho and Antony, but I don’t think Rashford should go. They have to find a way of getting the best out of him, he’s got star quality, but he has to run around more and show a better attitude.

“He was nowhere near good enough last year and it cost him his place at the Euros, which I don’t think he expected. Hopefully that gave him a wake-up call!”

On their prospects for the upcoming season, O’Hara said of Man Utd: “United must get top four this season, they got away with it this year by winning the FA Cup, they were dreadful in the Premier League.

“I think this is an attitude and mentality problem, these players need to remember they are playing for Man Utd, one of the biggest clubs in the world. You have to be amongst it every season, and their league form was so far off and they must put it right.”