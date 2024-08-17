Manchester United are prepared to cash in on two of their midfielders before the transfer window closes according to the latest reports.

Erik ten Hag’s side kicked off the new Premier League campaign and claimed a 1-0 triumph over Gary O’Neil’s Wolves.

In midfield, Ten Hag gave the nod to Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount, while Bruno Fernandes played a more advanced role.

Christian Eriksen was among the unused substitutes and he is reportedly a player that the Red Devils are willing to offload before the transfer window closes.

The Danish midfielder is now in the final year of his contract with Man Utd and is no longer a guaranteed starter.

It’s thought that the fees involved in freeing up Eriksen could facilitate a move for PSG’s Manuel Ugarte who has been a long-term target.

The Red Devils have been sniffing around the PSG midfielder for some time, but they are yet to reach PSG’s £52m asking price.

Along with offloading Eriksen, the club are also ready to sell Hannibal Mejbri. However, according to Football Insider, they will only consider permanent offers for the Tunisian midfielder.

Mejbri has only featured briefly under Ten Hag as he’s spent the last few seasons out on loan with Birmingham and Sevilla.

While his loan move with Sevilla didn’t exactly go to plan, he does have a number of admirers this summer.

It’s been well-documented that both Celtic and Rangers have been sniffing around Mejbri this summer. However, it remains to be seen if either club would take him on a permanent basis.

His contract at Old Trafford runs until the end of the season and his current market value sits around £7.5m as of writing.

Mejbri himself is looking to leave the club this summer and according to reports in Tunisia, the midfielder has handed in a transfer request at the club.

Given he’s now 21 years old and is far down the pecking order under Ten Hag, it makes sense that the dynamic midfielder is looking to establish himself elsewhere.

