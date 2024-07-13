Man Utd sanction exit for ‘brilliant’ youngster with Ratcliffe sure to include buy-back clause in transfer

Manchester United have agreed to sell Willy Kambwala to Villarreal, but the Red Devils have included a buy-back clause in the deal.

With plenty of moving parts at Old Trafford right now, the club are expected to be busy in the transfer window over the next few weeks.

The club already have a deal in place to sign Joshua Zirkzee and they are also in negotiations with the likes of Lille’s Leny Yoro, Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and PSG’s Manuel Ugarte.

Along with working on bringing players in, the club are also working on offloading a number of their unwanted players.

The club have reached a £26.7m agreement with Marseille to sell Mason Greenwood and he isn’t the only player on his way out of the club.

As confirmed by BBC, the Red Devils have agreed a deal to sell Kambwala to Villarreal in a deal worth €11.5m (£9.68m).

It’s thought that the La Liga club will pay a base fee of around €5.5m (£4.63m) and the rest of the money will be made up through various add-ons.

Kambwala joined Man Utd from Sochaux in 2020 and the 19-year-old defender made 10 appearances under Erik ten Hag last season.

While they have agreed to sell the upcoming star, the club clearly still recognises the value in him as they have inserted a buy-back clause in the deal and have also secured a sizeable sell-on fee.

It’s now understood that Kambwala will travel to Spain to undergo his medical before the transfer is officially announced.

The French youngster was entering the final year of his contract with Man Utd and he rejected the clubs latest contract extension offer.

Ten Hag was pleased with Kambwala’s development last season and even described the youngster as “brilliant” after his performance against Liverpool.

“[Kambwala] has been training a while with us and progressing well,” Ten Hag said.

“The next generation need to step in and he is doing brilliant. The challenge for him is doing it consistently.

“Great opportunity for him. We have other options, like bringing Casemiro in at centre-half, but today he deserved it and he showed it on the pitch.”

