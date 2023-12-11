Savage exclusive: Ex-Prem star tells Man Utd to wait ‘until Christmas’ to consider Ten Hag sack

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage doubts sacking Erik ten Hag would make “any difference at all” at Manchester United.

The Red Devils could’ve been three points off the top four if they’d followed up their impressive win over Chelsea in midweek with another victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Instead, Man Utd were humiliated 3-0 by the Cherries at Old Trafford with Ten Hag’s men adding to a number of disappointing displays this season.

There have been reports of a ‘dressing toom mutiny’ at Man Utd with some players frustrated by Ten Hag’s training sessions and tactics.

But former Leicester City and Derby County midfielder Savage thinks Man Utd should at least give Ten Hag another four matches to rescue his job.

When asked if sacking Ten Hag would make any difference to Man Utd, he told Football365 on behalf of Planet Sport Bet: “I don’t think it would at this present time.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Villa, Angeball and Liverpool impress while Man United and Chelsea hit new lows

“Ten Hag, their form in the Premier League, he was November’s Manager of the Month. Harry Maguire was the Player of the Month, [Alejandro] Garnacho got the Goal of the Month, so I really don’t think it would.

“I’m told that [until] Sir Jim Ratcliffe goes in and gets his stake in the club, whenever that may be, I don’t think any decisions can be made on the manager.

“But if they were to get rid of the manager now then I don’t think it makes any difference at all. They might get a little bit of a bounce in terms of results.

“The unbelievable thing is: if they’d have won at the weekend against Bournemouth at home, they go to 30 points and seven points off the top of the table and still in Europe.

“But losing against Bournemouth was terrible [and] when you listen to people Bournemouth could’ve won by more. It’s such a huge four games now: Bayern Munich in the week, Liverpool at the weekend and then it’s West Ham and Villa.

“So four huge games. Those four games take us up until Christmas and if you lose all four and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has his stake in the club, then I think it’s a different question. But for now, with the situation at the club with four huge games to come, I don’t think a change would do anything right now.

“But ask me again, I’m sure you will until something happens, but right now I’d stick with him and until stuff is resolved at the football club then decisions can’t be made.”