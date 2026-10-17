Man Utd told to ‘say no’ to Erling Haaland transfer and go for two Man City team-mates

Erling Haaland has been linked with moves away from Man City.

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker insists he wouldn’t want the Red Devils to sign Man City striker Erling Haaland if he becomes available.

The Citizens were found guilty of 114 of 115 charges brought against them after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

Man City have appealed the verdict and continue to deny any wrongdoing – but there is already speculation as to how and when they could be punished if the decision is upheld.

Punishments discussed range from fines, points deductions to expulsion from the Premier League, leaving some players to potentially consider their future at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland, who is one of Man City’s top stars, has already been linked with a move elsewhere, as Real Madrid and Barcelona reportedly keep an eye on his situation.

But Parker would not be interested in bringing Haaland, who has scored 172 goals in 207 appearances for Man City, to Man Utd if he became available.

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Parker told PariuriX.com: “It’s probably not realistic anyway, but I wouldn’t take Haaland at Man Utd. I wouldn’t want to see him at the club with the way he plays. I would say no to him. He is an easy one for everyone to look at but it wouldn’t be me. I am not even interested in him.

On who he would look to bring in from arch-rivals Man City, Parker added: “I would be looking at Nico O’Reilly and Marc Guehi. Nico O’Reilly is a super player. Elliot Anderson doesn’t interest me at all.

“Marc Guehi isn’t the player he was at Crystal Palace, but Man Utd needs straightening in the back four and he is the one I would be looking at.”

I told Man Utd to sign Haaland in 2018 – Solskjaer

Former Man Utd head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously revealed that he urged the Red Devils to sign Haaland before he made a move to Borussia Dortmund from Molde.

READ: The Premier League’s best and worst value-for-money attackers: Haaland shines, Rashford struggles

Solskjaer said: “I had him [Haaland] in Molde, for two seasons. The summer before I got here, I rang the club and said, ‘You’ve got to sign this boy. He’ll be top class’.

“That was June, July 2018, and they said no. They had enough reports on players. Then I became the caretaker manager, and we’d sold Haaland to RB Salzburg.

“I tell the club straight away to buy him while he has a release clause. We knew that then, and no one else would’ve paid the money – €20m, it would’ve been a bargain.

“It was the club’s decision to not go for it then. We never made bids or went in for him, until after he started scoring for Salzburg.

“By then, Borussia Dortmund were there, Juventus were there, everyone was there. His release clause then was still good – €60m.”

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