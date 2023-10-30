Schmeichel blasts one Man Utd player in Man City defeat as he rejects Ten Hag claim

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel thinks Red Devils midfielder Sofyan Amrabat “was so far off the pace” in their 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

Erling Haaland struck twice – his first coming from the penalty spot – before Man City team-mate made the game completely safe by netting a tap-in on 80 minutes to make it 3-0.

Man Utd came into the game off the back of a three-match winning run but they showed against City why they’ve still got a long way to go if they want to challenge for a top four place this season.

Amrabat, who the Red Devils signed from Fiorentina in the summer, was booked for a clash with Phil Foden during the first half before Erik ten Hag replaced him at half-time for Mason Mount.

And Man Utd legend Schmeichel thinks that the Morocco international “was so far off the pace” that Man City could “basically could do whatever they wanted”.

“It’s interesting to hear what Erik ten Hag is saying there because when you sit there and watch the game as a fan, I kind of had a different experience to what he’s describing in his interview,” Schmeichel told Premier League Productions.

“I don’t know what his game plan was, I don’t know what he told the players but when he says they played a good first half I don’t agree.

“I mean, he makes a change at half time, there’s a reason for that because it wasn’t working in midfield. Amrabat was so far off the pace Man City basically could do whatever they wanted.

“And the chances, yes, we had chances but they all came from Manchester City mistakes, it wasn’t like we were creating anything.

“Then you see other little things, players aren’t playing each other when they’re supposed to pass the ball, then you just see little things that makes you worry about this Manchester United team and the dressing room.

“You just have a feeling when watching Man City that at any time they feel like it they will create a chance and more often than not they will score.

“Little things are not right and you can distribute that across every Manchester United player today. Little things are not being done right, runs are not being made that are supposed to be made, and then you make the run, make the effort at the wrong time where you’re on your own and have no support.

“It’s kind of not imbalanced but I have to say sat here watching Manchester City playing today, they are playing so well, they went full control, and I think regardless of referee mistakes or little mistakes by players, I think the outcome would’ve been there or thereabouts.”