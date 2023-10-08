Schmeichel blasts Ten Hag treatment of Man Utd hero after victory over Brentford

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel “doesn’t understand” why Scott McTominay “was up for sale all summer” after his brace in their 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

The Red Devils made their worst start to a season since 1986 before their victory over the Bees eased some of the pressure building on Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd have McTominay to thank for all three points with the Scotland international scoring in the third and the seventh minute of stoppage time at the end of the match.

Ten Hag was reportedly prepared to sell McTominay over the summer for the right price with West Ham interested but no bid came near to the Man Utd valuation of the midfielder.

McTominay has only started two Premier League matches this season and former Man Utd goalkeeper Schmeichel is unhappy at how Ten Hag and the club treated the player over the summer.

Following McTominay’s heroics on Saturday, Schmeichel told Premier League Productions: “He’s got the ability to do that.

“I don’t understand what coaches are doing. Scott McTominay was up for sale all summer and I don’t understand that.

“He’s a fantastic player, you need utility players. You need players that can play different positions, that can come from the bench and change the course of the game and he’s definitely one of them.

“You bring in players and you sit there with big question marks, why is that player there?”

McTominay was the fifth and final substitution made by Ten Hag as Man Utd desperately looked to avoid a third straight Old Trafford defeat in all competitions.

The homegrown midfielder admitted he could not quite hear Ten Hag’s instructions when bringing him on. McTominay reckoned his manager “probably said something like ‘go on and score’,” but the grinning Dutchman said: “I said score two goals!

“It says a lot (about his mentality). He’s Man United in everything, in his heart. He’s playing for the badge, he gives his life.

“When you’re coming on and you give this to the team, that tells a lot. That also tells a lot about this dressing room, they are together.

“And also I felt the whole afternoon a strong togetherness with the fans because even when we are losing they kept standing behind us.

“They kept us going, the team kept going and finally we get rewarded.”