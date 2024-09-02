Schmeichel on verge of tears as he picks two Man Utd signings who ‘changed the whole structure’

Peter Schmeichel is struggling to see a difference in performances this season after Man Utd lost 3-0 at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League last season to record their lowest placing in the competition’s 32-year history.

Erik ten Hag was under pressure for much of the season but managed to qualify for Europe by winning the FA Cup on the final day of the domestic calendar.

That seemed to sway Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS into keeping Ten Hag on this season as they begin their rebuild in an effort to get Man Utd competing for titles again.

However, this season has already started off poorly with Man Utd losing two of their opening three matches against Brighton and Liverpool.

And Schmeichel thinks there current problems come from Ten Hag’s decision to spend big money on Antony and Casemiro, which changed “the whole structure of the club”.

“It’s probably one of the most disappointing things is we had these opportunities, he’s come in, he’s allowed to spend a lot of money, he’s bringing Casemiro and Antony which changes the whole structure of the club,” Schmeichel told Optus Sport.

“I think part of the reason the sale happened was because they had to finance those two players.

“From that moment on the club changed and then you have someone new come and they had chances to make those changes, those really big statements saying these are our standards and we will not tolerate any less than this.”

And Man Utd legend Schmeichel admits he “could nearly cry” after witnessing very few differences from the previous season’s displays.

Schmeichel added: “When we lost 4-1 [scoreline was actually 4-0] to Crystal Palace here, that was a moment we could have made that change.

“When that game was lost, it’s change that could have been made and shown everyone in here who loves Manchester United understand that now it’s a different Manchester United.

“They’ve supported the manager, they’ve given him money, we’ve played three games, lost two, I don’t see the difference.

“I could nearly cry because of that because I want this team to do really well.”

Schmeichel was present at Old Trafford on Sunday and told of his “really sad” experience watching the match with legendary Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I was sat with Sir Alex today, it was really sad,” Schmeichel told Premier League Productions. “What he did for this football club. Everything that we enjoyed. The great times. Everything.

“To sit with him and he is watching this. That, for me, is really, really sad that he is watching that. He did something really extraordinary with this football club. All of that is not there anymore.”