Man Utd: Schmeichel names Liverpool boss as he tips manager with ‘pedigree’ to succeed Ten Hag

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel thinks Thomas Tuchel has the “authority” and “pedigree” to take on the job at Old Trafford if the Red Devils sack Erik ten Hag.

They have struggled for consistency in the Premier League this season with their 1-1 draw against Burnley over the weekend doing little for their league position.

The Red Devils’ hopes of finishing in the top four are officially over with that result with fourth-placed Aston Villa now 13 points ahead with only four games to play.

Man Utd also crashed out of European competition before Christmas, after finishing rock bottom of their Champions League group, but they do have the chance of ending their season on a high with an FA Cup final against arch-rivals Man City to come.

However, Ten Hag’s future remains up in the air and could hinge on their success in the FA Cup final but there is a growing feeling that INEOS will look to make a change in the summer.

A report last week claimed that Man Utd are ‘set to move on’ from Ten Hag with departing Bayern Munich boss Tuchel emerging as a ‘top contender’.

“I like Thomas Tuchel. I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing him a couple of times and his football knowledge is fantastic,” Schmeichel told beIN SPORTS.

“He’s been a little bit unlucky with being at two big football clubs at the wrong time of their history, at times where things weren’t working on every level.

“It’s not that he didn’t do well Chelsea, for instance. I mean, he won the Champions League didn’t he?!

“I just like him, there’s something about him. He projects an authority.

“Never compare people but he’s got the same kind of thing that [Jurgen] Klopp has. You know he’s the boss and you know what he’s doing.”

When asked if Tuchel would be the sort of character who would suit Man Utd, Schmeichel replied: “I’m not going to go there! There’s no way. I know it’s speculative… no, I’m not!”

When pressed for an answer from Richard Keys, Schmeichel continued: “If Manchester United were in the market for a manager then he should be somebody mentioned in that respect. He should be.

“He has that kind of pedigree, he’s got the authority, he’s proven he can win which I think is really important.

“He doesn’t come with a set system, “This is how our football is being played”… yeah, of course, he’s a big-club manager, isn’t he?”

Schmeichel added: “Klopp would be fantastic for Man United as well. I’m not saying that he [Klopp] should be manager!

“I’m just saying that’s the category of manager that Manchester United should have were they to be in the market for a manager.”