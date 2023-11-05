Schmeichel hails ‘majestic’ Man Utd star as Keown declares much-maligned man as ‘one of best in PL’

Peter Schmeichel insists Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was the “best player” in their 1-0 victory over Fulham at the weekend.

The England international has had to deal with a lot of criticism over the past couple of seasons from some of his own fans, supporters of other teams and numerous pundits and former players.

Maguire was stripped of the captaincy over the summer with the 30-year-old falling down the pecking order below Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and even Victor Lindelof.

But recently Maguire has worked his way back into the team with Erik Ten Hag’s side suffering from a number of injuries and the former Sheffield United defender has become one of their most important players.

His performances against Sheffied United, Copenhagen and Fulham have particularly stood out in his last five starts and former Man Utd goalkeeper Schmeichel reckons Maguire was the man of the match against the Cottagers on Saturday.

“The best player for me today was Harry Maguire,” Schmeichel told Premier League Productions. “He was majestic. He was here, there and everywhere. The adversity he has met and the criticism he has been in for and how he has turned it around.

“Every coach now will put him in first. He was fantastic and without him today I can’t see how Man United would have won today.”

And former Arsenal defender Martin Keown concurred and described him as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

“He’s one of the top central defenders in the Premier League,” Keown said after Maguire’s latest promising display. “He was dominant in every area today.”

And former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy also had praise for the Man Utd defender and picked out Scott McTominay too as the other “big positive” for the Red Devils against Fulham.

Speaking on the Football Daily podcast: “I think the two big positives are Maguire and McTominay. Two players who are playing for the shirt, putting it all in.

“Two players who actually people wouldn’t have been too upset if they’d gone in the summer, but both showed a desire to stay at the club and keep the shirt which is important.”

And Man Utd boss Ten Hag also reserved special praise for Maguire, he said: “He was playing a massive game and so it was a very good performance.

“He showed leadership and in and out of possession he was very good so we are very pleased with Harry’s performance.”