Schmeichel tells Man Utd they have ‘massive problem’ after Aston Villa defeat

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel insists the Red Devils are facing “a massive problem” after their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Despite being the better side for large periods of the match against Unai Emery’s side, two brilliant goals from Morgan Rogers, either side of Matheus Cunha’s equaliser, saw Man Utd fail to move into the top five.

There was more bad news too with Bruno Fernandes being forced to come off at half-time at Villa Park with Ruben Amorim’s initial assessment not sounding too promising.

Amorim told reporters: “It is really strange. It’s a soft tissue, I think he’s going to lose some games, I don’t know for sure. Let’s see. I think it’s going to be a while. He is a guy who is always fit so he might recover quite well.”

Speaking about Fernandes’ injury on Viaplay, Schmeichel said: “That’s a problem for Manchester United. It is a problem, it’s a massive problem because he is the leader of the team, he’s the captain of the team.

“We don’t see the best of him because he plays in a position that is not his prime position, if you like. He’s a better No.10 but the system doesn’t really have that position for him.

“They need him back there, he’s one of them that can help all the players around him.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, he’s been the best performer for Manchester United in the last many years.”

Roy Keane was impressed by Man Utd going forward but he was frustrated by Leny Yoro and Diogo Dalot’s defending in the lead up to Rogers’ two goals.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “You can have all the talent in the world, but you have to roll your sleeves up and when the game gets a bit tight you say you’re going to do your bit for the team. This isn’t a tricky winger, it’s just a little shimmy. He’s like yeah, have a cross. This ends up being the winning goal.

“It’s not like someone’s done a brilliant trick or run at him with real pace. You get down low, you get your body in position. You say if you’re going to get a cross in, you’re going to have to do remarkably well.

“There are too many players who don’t do enough. Not just Dalot. In the last two games Man Utd have conceded six goals. What chance have you got? Newcastle are coming up in a few days, they’ll come to Old Trafford and enjoy it, they’ll have runners.

“These are the ugly bits of football. We know you’ve got the other bits, but you’ve got to do the ugly bits. That’s what all the top teams do.

“But you can also dig deep, you can win playing ugly. You have to find a way to do that.

“Out of possession they’re one of the worst teams in the league. With the ball they’re good, but if you want to be a top footballer, it’s about what you do out of possession.

“Man Utd cut corners, take too many risks and I’m glad they get punished. I like to see teams getting punished who take chances and let their team-mates and fans down.”