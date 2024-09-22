Schmeichel names Man Utd star who is ‘stepping up’ and ‘winning points’ for Ten Hag

Peter Schmeichel has picked out Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana for “stepping up” and winning points for the Red Devils “for many games”.

The Cameroon international has been in good form so far this season with the goalkeeper pulling off a number of crucial saves in a mixed start to the new campaign.

Onana made a brilliant save in the second half of the Red Devils’ 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday to earn Man Utd a point on the road.

The Man Utd goalkeeper first denied Eddie Nketiah and then substitute Ismaila Sarr’s follow-up from close range, a double save hailed by Erik ten Hag as “brilliant”.

David Raya produced a wonderful double save for Arsenal in the Champions League in midweek and Schmeichel reckons Onana’s double stop against Palace was “more difficult”.

“It’s the second week running that he has earned a point for his team,” Schmeichel told Premier League Productions.

“That double save, we saw Raya from that penalty save which was unbelievable, but I think this is more difficult

“The shot is through the legs of [Mattijs] De Ligt so he sees it late so that’s a great save in itself.

“But that recovery to get back up and he even gets a bit of a stretch on his arms – it’s a magnificent save and that has saved a point for the team.”

Schmeichel added: “That is the job of a Manchester United goalkeeper. You have to be ready for that moment and Onana was. He has been stepping up and winning points for his team for many games now.”

But the Man Utd goalkeeper was disappointed that the Red Devils didn’t manage to beat Crystal Palace as Onana thinks that’s what they “deserved”.

Onana told Sky Sports: “I don’t think it [the save] is so important because we didn’t win.

“We are such a big club. When we move somewhere, we have the ambition to try to win. We didn’t win but I’m happy for the work, the sacrifice of my team-mates because I think we were better than them.

“We had so many chances but unfortunately, we didn’t score. It’s difficult to come back with one point when we deserved to win.”

He continued: “I think we were better than them, I think we were way better than them. We had more chances than them. We had the best chances during the game. Of course, they are a very good team, but we were way better than them.”