Schmeichel slams Man Utd player as team-mates lose ‘trust’: ‘He’s upset the whole team’

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel thinks Andre Onana is starting to lose the trust of his Red Devils team-mates after his latest mistake.

The afterglow from a promising first season under Erik ten Hag has long since dimmed, with the mood threatening to darken further before the international break.

Mathias Jensen put Brentford on course for a famous Old Trafford win on Saturday as Man Utd entered second-half stoppage time staring down the barrel of a fifth defeat in their opening eight league matches.

But super sub Scott McTominay had other ideas. Introduced in the 87th minute, he fired Man Utd level in the 93rd minute and four minutes later headed home to seal a scarcely believable 2-1 comeback win.

Onana, who signed for Man Utd from Inter Milan for €55m in the summer transfer window, has already come in for criticism this term with the Cameroon international coming under fire against the Bees too for not keeping out Jensen’s low effort.

And Schmeichel, who was analysing Brentford’s goal at Old Trafford, insisted that Onana should’ve done better for Jensen’s goal.

READ MORE: McTominay shames Casemiro with Man United ‘hunger’ Iraola nearly gone – it’s the 3pm Blackout

“The goalkeeper is not covering himself in glory in that one,” Schmeichel told Premier League Productions.

“My theory here is he’s just lifting up, he’s not setting off, his arm is coming up to go down, whereas, as a goalkeeper you learn to dive along the around for the ball, you don’t go up to come down.

“We saw the same mistake against Bayern Munich and I notice the same thing, he just kind of lifts himself instead of actually diving and moving towards the ball.”

When asked why Onana is using that technique, Schmeichel said: “Don’t ask me because I’m not Onana, I don’t know. It’s a technical [issue].

“I think a lot of that is pressure, I spoke to him after Bayern, I spoke to him after the other Champions League match against Galatasaray as well, he’s very down on the mistakes he’s made.

“I’m trying to speak to him about what it’s like to be at Manchester United, what you have to take.

“Whatever you’ve made, you have to put it in a box straight away and put it to the side. So you make a mistake in a game, it might be a mistake we see, it might be a mistake that we don’t see, but you wait to think about it and analyse it until after the game or at night or whatever. You have to be there for the next moment, if you’re not you’ll make the next mistake.

“And now he’s upset the whole team. Now they will even more not trust him, and my god, it’s not good.”