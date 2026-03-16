Peter Schmeichel makes stunning Man Utd prediction after Aston Villa victory

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel reckons Michael Carrick’s side can catch Man City before the end of the season after they beat Aston Villa on Sunday.

Ross Barkley cancelled out Casemiro’s opening goal for the Red Devils early in the second half, before further strikes from Man Utd duo Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko took the game away from the Villans.

Man Utd interim boss Carrick has now won seven, drawn one and lost one of his first nine matches in charge with the Red Devils up to third under the former Middlesbrough head coach.

Fans are now dreaming of a return to the Champions League and Schmeichel thinks Man Utd can still finish above arch-rivals Man City, who are seven points ahead of Carrick’s outfit after drawing 1-1 against West Ham earlier in the day.

Schmeichel told Viaplay: “It’s been painful. We’ve had two periods of 27 and 26 years, hopefully we’re not going to wait that long [for the title].

“Manchester United have come from not playing very well, not winning games, and then all of sudden, playing better and having some really good games, but getting some points on the board.

READ: Bruno Fernandes pulls the strings as Man United hit every plot point in by-the-numbers Villa win

“I’m looking and I’m serious, I think we can catch Man City. I think we can do that.

“Our form is much better, our winning form is much better.

“If you put all of that confidence into the squad, give Michael Carrick the job.

“Let him pick the players that he wants and I don’t think it necessarily is such a big gap to close.

“We could be talking one year, two year, three years before they’re competitive.”

Former Man Utd goalkeeper Schmeichel thinks Carrick should be appointed the permanent manager as the Red Devils are urged to keep it “simple”.

Schmeichel added: “We’ve tried everything, we’ve tried all the big names, we’ve tried all the guys with the clever systems. We’ve tried all of that!.

“Keep it simple. He knows the club and that would be simple for the players.

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“At the moment, I’d say there are about 11 players that probably have a really long future at the club so there’s also a really, really big job.

“We don’t know how good Michael Carrick is at that but what he’s done fantastically well is to take those players that he’s had available and made them play good football.”

Arsenal icon Freddie Ljungberg agrees with Viaplay colleague Schmeichel and reckons Man Utd should provide Carrick with a “chance” to prove himself.

Ljungberg said: “We’ve had all these massive managers here. They’ve tried it and it hasn’t worked. Give him the chance! Try it!.

“The quicker they can make the decision, the easier it is.

“One thing I have to say, compare Igor Tudor with Carrick. He’s talked about, this is the future of the club, this and that, and we had what Tudor did to his goalkeeper [Antonin Kinsky] at 22 years old… that’s not for the future of the club.

“Carrick is the kind of person you want at your club.”