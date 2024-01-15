Schmeichel hails Man Utd star for slamming Ten Hag over ‘strange’ decision in Tottenham draw

Peter Schmeichel has praised Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford over his angry reaction to being substituted against Tottenham on Sunday.

The Red Devils took the lead twice through Rasmus Hojlund and Rashford but had to settle for a point as Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur cancelled out their goals in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have been struggling to score goals this season with Hojlund, Rashford and Anthony Martial scoring just five goals between them before their fixture with Spurs.

But Rashford and Hojlund showed their worth on Sunday as they both got on the scoresheet as Sir Jim Ratcliffe attended his first match since agreeing a partial takeover of the Premier League club.

And Schmeichel was happy to see Rashford – who has been heavily criticised this season – react angrily to being substituted by Erik ten Hag in the closing stages of the draw against Tottenham.

“The substitution doesn’t make sense to me whatsoever and I was very, very happy to see that reaction,” Schmeichel told Premier League Productions.

READ MORE: Man Utd not being helped by Sir Alex Ferguson or Marcus Rashford

“I know it sounds a bit silly that I’m saying that, but I was very, very happy because like to many people who care for Manchester United we’ve started to question his desire, does he really want to be there? We’ve seen games where his body language has been so bad.

“For him, in a game I thought he played okay today. There was something different about him today, I think the little link-up with [Rasmus] Hojlund was brilliant, it created to goals.

“For him to have that reaction after being taken off was brilliant, it was nice to see a little bit of, ‘why has he taken me off?’. I like that.”

Fellow pundit Tim Sherwood also thought it was a “strange” decision by the Man Utd boss, he added: “It was strange he bought Rashford off because he is a threat on the counter attack.

“I think it’s even more depressing for Marcus that Antony comes on for him, I think that was the one what really hurt him.

“But he wasn’t happy with it, you can tell, normally you get the hand over the mouth [to cover what he says] but it was quite clear he wanted to show his discontent.

“I felt for him, really. I felt for him during the whole game, I said it at half time, the way he’s deployed out there, they’re almost full-backs, they’re getting tracked, Pedro Porro and Ugogie are just pushing them back and they’re saying, ‘surely you’re not going to follow me back there are you?’. Yes, they absolutely are.

“Tottenham are doing all their defending by sending their [United’s] attacking players back when they have the ball. They’re just marching them back, they’re following them back. Sooner or later, the manager [Ten Hag] has to say, ‘Marcus just stay up there, Garnacho stay up there, give them something to worry about.’

“At the moment, it’s Tottenham who are playing all the cards and Man United are just trying to stop them.

“They’ve not got a game next week, he’s got every right to knock on the door and ask the manager, ‘why are you making that decision’.

“He’s not a boy any more, he’s not getting patted on the head, he needs to start turning into a man who is a leader of that group, I think we’re going to see that from Marcus, I hope we do, he needs some help up there.”