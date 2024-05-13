Man Utd: Schmeichel tells Ratcliffe to make ‘big statement’ as he gives Ten Hag verdict

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel thinks Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS need to make “a big statement” this summer to show fans the club is “changing direction”.

The Red Devils had a strong first season under Erik ten Hag with Man Utd reaching an FA Cup final, winning the League Cup and finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

But this season has been poor with Man Utd currently eighth in the Premier League table and out of Europe before Christmas – but they do have an FA Cup final later this month against Man City to look forward to.

Ten Hag is under even more pressure because of the presence of new co-owner Ratcliffe after the INEOS owner completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club earlier this year.

Ratcliffe has big plans for the recruitment department and infrastructure around the club and Man Utd legend Schmeichel thinks the British billionaire needs to make a “big statement” over the summer.

Schmeichel said: “Something’s got to give and that is my hope that this summer, something big, a big statement, is going to be made that tells me as a Manchester United fan, that we’re now changing direction, we cannot continue in the same way.

“We cannot keep believing that we can buy players and buy our way out of it because we tried. We have really, really tried.

“We are the football club in the world with the highest net spent in the last 10 years. We can’t keep doing that. We’ve got to be clever.

“We’ve got to we’ve got to develop players as the club has always done for the most successful periods.

“We’ve got to be smart and scout really well and do due diligence on players, make sure that we get the right type of players.”

‘We have to wait and see but something’s got to give for sure’

Schmeichel remains unconvinced about whether Ten Hag will remain at Man Utd beyond the end of this season after a poor campaign.

The Man Utd legend added: “What are the changes going to be? I don’t know, people crying for a new manager, people crying for certain players to leave. We have to wait and see but something’s got to give for sure. And it’s not going to be a quick fix whatever happens.”

And Schmeichel is not sure Ten Hag can inspire this current Man Utd side to turn things around after listening to his post-match interviews this season.

He continued: “It’s one of his problems doing these post-match interviews, I’m not sure he can, or knows precisely what to say.

“I don’t think he’s excelling. In that and, you know, sometimes I just, I’m worried about, you know, what’s going to happen going forward. If he is the one driving the bus? I am. I have to be honest.”