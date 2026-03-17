Schmeichel singles out Man Utd star who is ‘not ready’ to start every game for Red Devils

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel insists he’s “not sure” that Benjamin Sesko is “completely ready to be a starting number nine in every game”.

The Red Devils spent around £200m on new attacking signings in the summer with Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha all arriving at Old Trafford.

Man Utd striker Sesko – who cost the Red Devils £74m in a deal with RB Leipzig – came under fire earlier on in the season after he failed to hit the ground running under Ruben Amorim with just two goals in all competitions before January.

But, since Amorim left the club, Sesko has been hitting the back of the net for fun, with a goal last time out as Man Utd beat Aston Villa 3-1 and eight in his last ten fixtures.

When asked before their match against Aston Villa, why Sesko was on the bench, interim boss Michael Carrick replied: “We’ve just got a good forward line to choose from, and it’s just getting that balance right really from game to game

“Whether it’s starting the game, whether it’s the impact coming off the bench.

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“I think over the eight games really, I think we’ve had good impact in different ways coming off the bench, and I think that’s a big part of the game. So just trying to get that balance right.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but the boys have all adapted to it really well, and so they’re ready.”

But Man Utd legend Schmeichel thinks Carrick is doing the right thing by Sesko as the Slovenia international is not yet ready to start every match.

“It’s great to have players where you think, when they come on, that there’s a chance, a very, very good chance, that they’re going to score.

“He’s got great instincts and we’ve seen this now in the last eight or nine games. His instincts are very good.

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“I’m not sure he’s completely ready to be a starting number nine in every game so I thought it was quite good of Michael Carrick to keep him on the bench and keep him hungry.

“He’s come on and he is enthusiastic.”

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes recently hailed Sesko’s attitude and has tipped him to score more goals between now and the end of the season.

Fernandes told Sky Sports: “He’s [Sesko] a very good player, we just wanted to get his confidence.

“He is a kid that wants to improve. He is never just happy with a goal. He is very aware that he needs to score week in, week out for this club.

“Hopefully he will have more goals between now and the end of the season.”

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