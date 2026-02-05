Schmeichel tells Man Utd they ‘should’ sign ‘fantastic’ Tottenham star in summer

Former Man Utd goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel reckons the Red Devils or Liverpool should attempt to sign Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven in the summer.

The Red Devils are currently deciding whether to offer Harry Maguire a new deal with rumours Man Utd want to attempt to give youngsters Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven more game time next season.

Man Utd are playing a back four under interim boss Michael Carrick with Maguire partnered by Lisandro Martinez at centre-back as he looks to go with experience.

If that stays the same next season, and Maguire signs a new deal, then Man Utd are unlikely to bring in a new centre-back in the summer with Matthijs de Ligt among those not getting a game.

But Schmeichel reckons Man Utd or even Liverpool should sign Van de Ven, who has been impressive since joining Tottenham from Wolsfburg in 2023, in the summer.

“I think he has been a revelation,” Schmeichel told TipsBladet.

“I think he is a fantastic player. He has a really, really good understanding of the game, and his speed is so valuable if you want to play offensive football.

“I sometimes think that a club like Manchester United or maybe even Liverpool should look for someone like him. Why didn’t they discover a player like him?”

Didi Hamann recently insisted that Van de Ven and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck are two centre-backs that Liverpool should be attempting to buy.

Hamann said: “Micky van de Ven is doing really well for Spurs and there’s a player at Dortmund, Nico Schlotterbeck.

“He’s in talks with the club on whether he’s going to extend his contract.

“Schlotterbeck has really taken on a leading role at Dortmund in the last 18 months. He is probably our best centre-back in the national team. He’ll certainly play at the World Cup for Germany.

“He’d be a player. He’s got one year left on the contract. I’m sure that Liverpool inquired about him. He wouldn’t be the worst choice. He’s a left-footed player as well.”

When asked about interest in Van de Ven last month, Spurs boss Thomas Frank said: “He’s definitely a player we should prioritise. Micky is a key player for this team and this club and hopefully for many years to come.

“He has what it takes to be an even better player and I’ve no doubt he can help us to get us to where we want to be in the future.”

