Man Utd: Schmeichel bizarrely impressed by Ten Hag ‘suit and tie’; claims ‘different man’ will avoid sack

Peter Schmeichel was bizarrely impressed by Erik ten Hag’s “suit and tie” as he claimed the Man Utd boss looked like “a different man” in their 4-3 win over Liverpool.

The Red Devils snatched victory away from their arch-rivals on Sunday when Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo struck late in extra time to turn the match on its head.

Liverpool had taken the lead for the second time in the tie with Harvey Elliot’s deflected effort beating Andre Onana to make it 3-2 to the Reds before Rashford and Diallo made it a day to remember for Ten Hag.

The Dutchman has been coming under increasing pressure as Man Utd boss with the presence of Sir Jim Ratcliffe hanging over him after the British billionaire completed a deal to buy 25 per cent of the club last month.

There have been rumours that Ratcliffe is looking to replace Ten Hag in the summer with a manager who suits INEOS’ plan moving forward.

But Schmeichel doesn’t “see any reason for a change” after Ten Hag turned up in a “suit and tie” for the match against Liverpool, suddenly looking like a “strong character”.

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Ten Hag dropped ‘tactical masterclasses’ but it’s Klopp who is ‘intoxicating’

Schmeichel said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “I don’t see any reason for a change (of manager after this season). I don’t see any reason for a change in the first place,” he said.

“There’s a lot of other positions in the club that need changing, and you can’t do everything in one go. I was pleased with him yesterday, I have to say. Everything looked different around him.

“He came on the pitch in his suit and tie. He looked a different man yesterday. He looked like the manager. A strong character. Sometimes these little changes have a massive impact.”

And Ten Hag believes that the win over Liverpool can give his squad belief that they can “beat any opponent” and that they can do “amazing things”.

When asked if this could be a ‘turning point’ in their season, Ten Hag replied: “Every team needs a moment into a season and we have never had this moment.

“This could be the moment where the team can have the belief and energy that they can do amazing things.

“I think when you can beat Liverpool in the way we did you can beat any opponent – it is up to us to prove that point. Today we did.”