Schmeichel selects Man Utd star who ‘changed the game’ in comeback victory over Roma

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel insists that Youri Tielemans “changed the game” as the Red Devils came from behind to beat Roma 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils have lost their previous three matches and were on a winless run of nine matches as they welcomed the Italian club to Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Man Utd found themselves two goals down after just 17 minutes as a Matias Soule finish and a Donyell Malen penalty put the visitors in command.

But Man Utd came out strong in the second half with Bruno Fernandes converting a spot-kick at the second time of asking before Matheus Cunha – who was eventually sent off – scoring a brilliant brace to give the Red Devils all three points.

Tielemans climbed off the bench on 51 minutes and “changed the game”, according to Man Utd legend Schmeichel, who was delighted for Michael Carrick.

Schmeichel told CBS Sports: “It’s about time we did something like this. Manchester United did that type of thing time and time again in the past but it’s been so long.

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“At half-time I was so sad about what I had seen in that first 45 minutes because it was bad, it was bad. And then Carlos Baleba goes off injured early in the second half and you’re thinking, this can’t get any worse.

“But Youri Tielemans came on and he changed the game. That’s the best I’ve seen him play for Man United and I’m so pleased for him.

“He came into that midfield and he drove the team forward and he was a leader, it was brilliant to see.

“That for me can be a big turning point. Those players have now felt what it feels like to be a Manchester United player and play in these big European nights.

“Coming back from 2-0 down, this is what United have been doing for years. I’m so, so happy for Michael Carrick because he needed this win.”

‘That’s how we repay Carrick’ – Tielemans

Tielemans was pleased to help “repay” Carrick amid constant rumours about his position at Man Utd, the Belgian told reporters: “At the end of the day, we are on the pitch, and we need to show what we are capable of, and tonight, especially in the second half, we showed what we can do, and we turned up the gears. Let’s hope this is a good turnaround for us, and let’s hope we can build on this.

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“There has been a lot of pressure on him (Carrick), and that’s how we repay him: with a comeback like this — big character, big fight.

“(Saved Carrick’s job?) That’s a different question. The only thing we can do is stick behind him, fight for him and fight for the club.”

When asked what changed in the second half, Tielemans added: “We just kept working, we kept believing. We were on the front foot in the second half, we tried to push them into their goal and we succeeded.”

The midfielder also lauded the fans for their immense support during this dark period for the club.

“The whole game, even the last few months, they’ve been brilliant, they’ve been behind us. They have been frustrated with the results like us.”

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