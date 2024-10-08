Peter Schmeichel reckons Thomas Tuchel would bring an “aura” to Man Utd if he replaced Erik ten Hag as manager this season.

The Red Devils hierarchy are reportedly considering Ten Hag’s future at a meeting on Tuesday following a terrible start to the new Premier League campaign.

Man Utd have taken eight points from a possible 21 in their first seven matches of the new season and there is growing pressure on Ten Hag to turn around their form.

There have already been numerous names linked with Ten Hag’s job should be sacked and Schmeichel thinks former Chelsea boss Tuchel would be his choice to succeed the Dutchman at Man Utd.

“With the last two jobs Thomas Tuchel had, at Chelsea and at Bayern Munich, he was at those two clubs at the wrong time,” Schmeichel said on the Seaman Says podcast.

“Chelsea was a mess when he was there with the new owners coming in. At Bayern it was similar because they changed the whole leadership of the club.

“I like Thomas Tuchel, I really I like him. Being around the Champions League, talking to him and interviewing him, listening to him talk to his players in the technical area, he just looks like someone who would be a good manager for Manchester United.

“I don’t think he got his way at Chelsea and I know for sure he didn’t get his way at Bayern Munich. I just think he’s got such a great aura around him that he fits the bill for United.

“But, Erik ten Hag is still the manager and I will support him because I want the club to do well. I don’t want United to be the club that changes the manager all the time.

“I hope they stick with Erik because we need consistency now. Let him have a fair go at this.

“He’s been hampered by a lot of things over the last two years, now he’s got his own players, let him show us what the plan is and what he can do with the football club. If that doesn’t work then maybe then we talk about a change.”

When asked if he was confident that Ten Hag could still deliver success at Man Utd, Schmeichel added: “I don’t know to be completely honest. I really, really don’t know.

“I don’t think the owners think he is the one because we saw they were speaking to other managers in the summer and even recently there has been linked with Thomas Tuchel.

“I don’t know. If they decide to change the manager then fair enough, but I just don’t see the point in doing that right now.”

It is not the start fans were expecting under INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe but Schmeichel has urged patience and reckons they will turn it around in time.

Schmeichel continued: “There’s a lot of things happening at the club at the moment so it’s difficult to judge precisely where the team is.

“Will we get back? How long until we get back? When is that going to happen? I think we need a bit of patience to see how the new guys that have come in are going to impact the club.

“It’s difficult to have a massive impact in such a short space of time. It’s been like this since Sir Alex [Ferguson] left so it’s a long, long period they have to correct.

“I’m all for giving them time but as we speak we’re 14th in the table so it’s not good enough.”