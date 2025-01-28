Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has told Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim to “banish” Marcus Rashford from the dressing room.

The England international was left out of the Red Devils squad for their 2-1 Manchester Derby victory in December with Rashford only making one matchday squad since.

Amorim insisted the Man Utd forward was left out over “selection” but, in an interview the next day with journalist Henry Winter, Rashford claimed he was open to a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford.

That has led to lots of interest in Rashford in the January transfer window with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund the main clubs to be linked.

There are reports that his wages are still causing issues in terms of finding a new club and his future remains uncertain at Man Utd.

Amorim has previously insisted that Rashford had been omitted from squads over “selection” but, after their 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday, he insisted that he would start one of his goalkeeping coaches over the Man Utd forward.

And former Man Utd midfielder Scholes thinks Rashford should now be removed from the dressing toom to benefit the rest of the Red Devils team.

Scholes said on The Overlap: “Marcus has let a lot of people down with his attitude. Young players look up to Rashford. He’s clearly not training properly, living his life properly.

“He’s [letting his teammates down]. The fact he’s letting his teammates down, he should be banished from the dressing room.

“If he’s in and around that, young people seeing him as an example, the sooner he’s gone the better.”

Former Man Utd winger Lee Sharpe is a fan of Amorim’s approach to Rashford’s poor performances in training with the Portuguese calling out the player.

Sharp told Texas Poker: “I’m on board with Ruben Amorim’s approach with his recent comments. Past managers have tiptoed around situations and pandered to some of the players after really bad performances. Amorim however has come in and clearly expects a certain level of commitment in training – you can’t have a 6/10 training session and expect to deliver a 10/10 performance on a matchday.

“If Rashford and other players aren’t producing in training, then they don’t deserve to play.

“I think Amorim is well within his right to say things like that to the media – I actually think it was quite funny when he said he’d rather have Vitor on the bench if Rashford isn’t working hard enough! That’s how things should be and that’s how standards are set.”

