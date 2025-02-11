Man Utd legend Scholes claims Amorim decision proves his ‘head is fried’ and tells him to sell four players

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes thinks Ruben Amorim’s recent decision to play Patrick Dorgu at right wing-back shows his “head is a little bit fried”.

The Red Devils gave Amorim some support in the January transfer window by bringing in Dorgu from Lecce in a deal worth around €30m.

Amorim’s squad has struggled to adapt to his formation and playing style since the Portuguese head coach arrived from Sporting CP in November to replace Erik ten Hag.

Dorgu was seen as the answer to his issues at left wing-back but bizarrely Amorim chose to start him at right wing-back in the Denmark international’s first match for Man Utd against Leicester City.

And former Man Utd midfielder Scholes insists that Amorim’s “head is a little bit fried” right now and his decision to play Dorgu out of position against the Foxes shows that.

Scholes said on The Overlap: “A big concern for me is that we’ve been crying out for a left wing-back. We buy one [In Patrick Dorgu] and it tells me his [Ruben Amorim’s] head is a little bit fried and confused at the minute because he plays him at right wing-back and keeps Dalot on the left. What’s going on here?”

On Amorim’s future, Scholes added: “Look, I’m not at the point where I’m thinking it’s the wrong decision [to appoint Amorim]. Because he’s coming into a mess and still feels like a mess.”

Speaking about what has concerned him the most, Scholes continued: “A few things have been concerning. There’s a lot of stuff he needs to do, we all know that, especially in transfer windows.

“But I don’t see a core of players who are going to compete. Look at the spine of Liverpool’s team. I don’t think Man United have any of that in any position.

“I think a new goalkeeper is needed, possibly two centre-halves, one midfielder and one forward. They need to create a spine to then add to it.

“Yoro is a young player but I haven’t liked what I’ve seen so far. Did you see the Southampton game? Look, he’s a young player and I would keep him in the squad.”

Matthijs De Ligt was signed by Ten Hag in the summer transfer window but Scholes doesn’t think the Dutchman or Lisandro Martinez are good enough if Man Utd want to win the Premier League in the future.

Asked if he rates De Ligt, Scholes added: “Not really. Where are your ambitions? I’m talking about getting a team to win the Premier League.

“Are you going to win the Premier League with De Ligt and Yoro as your centre-halves? Is ‘quite good’ good enough for Manchester United?

“Even when Lisandro Martinez is fit he’s not good enough to win the Premier League.

“With De Ligt, his age and his amount of clubs does concern me. He seems to have got worse as he’s got older. Those clubs have got rid of him for a reason.”