Paul Scholes has accused Ruben Amorim of lying and predicted the head coach’s honest verdict on Manchester United’s squad.

Amorim has struggled since replacing Erik ten Hag at Man Utd towards the end of last year.

Man Utd‘s head coach has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation, as they sit 13th in our Premier League calendar year table.

The Red Devils have also failed in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, so their focus is on the Europa League.

United drew 2-2 against Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.

Andre Onana was at fault for each of Lyon’s goals, but Amorim has defended the goalkeeper and suggested his side are progressing.

“What’s important is to focus on the next game,” Amorim said while also claiming his Man Utd are improving.

“When one player makes a mistake, all of the team makes a mistake so we continue like that.”

When asked whether he’d consider dropping Onana, Amorim replied: “No, we’ll continue to do the same thing in training, seeing the game and trying to choose the best eleven to win every match.”

Scholes does not think Amorim is being honest about his Man Utd squad, as he “always looks disappointed”.

“I don’t think he believes that, to be honest with you. I don’t think he likes his team, to be honest with you,” Scholes told TNT Sports.

“I think he knows he hasn’t got a great football team. I think he wants better, he needs better and I think you can see that with the way he is on the touchline.

“He always looks disappointed to me. The way he is speaking there tells me he is disappointed with what he’s got.

“He needs better, everyone knows he needs better if he is going to challenge and be where Manchester United want to be. I think it’s all over the pitch.

“I think he can be quite pleased defensively; I think they look’ve looked quite tight and solid recently. But that has taken away that real goal-threat that they should have.

“It isn’t quite there. I don’t think they have control in the middle of the pitch. I don’t think the forwards’ quality is there.

“He’s never going to say it but he doesn’t like this football team, that is something I take away from that. I might be wrong, I don’t know, but the impression I get is that this team is nowhere near the standard that he wants and he expects.

“It could take two or three years to get something a lot better, more enjoyable to watch, a lot more attacking, quality in every area of the football pitch.”