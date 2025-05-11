Paul Scholes has hit out at Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim over a “madness” which he “might regret” and leaves a “bad taste in the mouth”.

United are enduring a dismal domestic season and sit 15th in the Premier League having won just ten of their 35 games this term.

The Europa League could be their saving grace though after a brilliant Mason Mount brace on Thursday helped Ruben Amorim’s side to a 7-1 aggregate win over Athletic Club to see them through to the final against Tottenham on May 21.

Victory over their Premier League rivals in the final will grant them crucial entry into the Champions League next term, making United more alluring to potential new recruits ahead of what looks to be a significant summer rebuild, and provide the club with more money to make those changes.

Roy Keane and Gary Neville are in favour of a rule change which would deny United entry into the Champions League, but their former Red Devils teammate is more frustrated by their inability to compete in more than one competition at once.

United have failed to win any of their last six Premier League games, losing four of them, and Scholes reckons the “acceptance” from Ruben Amorim and his players that they’re not going to win is “madness”.

“Manchester United should be able to play in two or three competitions at once without sacrificing something, and they’ve clearly sacrificed the league,” Scholes told TNT Sports.

“I don’t like it and I don’t agree with it and I believe there has to be some sort of standards required in a Premier League team.

“It’s almost as if they go into Premier League games and there’s an acceptance that they’re not going to win the game, which is madness.

“I think the acceptance has come from everyone. I think it’s come from the manager even though he won’t admit it.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Guards of honour: Van Persie humiliation, Gerrard’s nine-word Chelsea dig and Terry clapping Dong

👉 Palmer, Mount, Robertson among eight Big Six stars set for renaissance after suffering this season

👉 Arsenal ‘submit official offer’ to sign Man Utd target Viktor Gyokeres with terms ‘agreement’ reached

“He’s not playing teams to win games of football in the league. I think even fans are thinking let’s get these league games out of the way because the league has been a disaster.

“They’re probably thinking: ‘Play whoever you want, we don’t care’. There’s an acceptance to it which I think is wrong because the Premier League is your bread and butter.

“But if you’re going to get Champions League football by winning the Europa League, it’ll all be forgotten, I hope.

“There is that bad taste in your mouth that the Premier League form is so bad, and they might regret it next year.

“I think the manager should be using this time to learn how to win games when you’re not playing that well, because it’s going to happen again next year.

“I don’t think you can just switch a button next season and, all of a sudden, you’re going to see them play brilliantly in the league.

“I think it’s quite risky sacrificing the Premier League for the sake of Champions League football next year.”